Orange County Register: Urgent Deadline Approaching for Bill Passage

Editor’s note: Sacramento Snapshot is a weekly series during the legislative session highlighting the work of Orange County’s representatives in the Assembly and Senate, including committee work, bill passages, and more.

The legislature is in a race to pass bills before the session ends, making it a sprint rather than a marathon.

With Friday, Sept. 14 being the deadline for each house to pass bills, there has been a flurry of activity in Sacramento.

Here is a glimpse — a snapshot, if you will — of recent legislation passed by Orange County legislators.

Guns

Senator Catherine Blakespear introduced a bill that requires gun sellers to post warnings about the dangers of owning a firearm at home. The warning notice must include information about the national suicide prevention hotline, 988. While the bill received bipartisan support, many Republicans did not vote on it.

In relation to firearms, the legislature passed a bill imposing an 11% excise tax on licensed firearms dealers, manufacturers, and ammunition vendors. The funds generated will be used for school safety measures and gun violence prevention programs. Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills, provided an analysis of the bill, which had support from several Orange County Democrats.

The California Rifle & Pistol Association opposed the bill, stating that it unfairly burdens law-abiding citizens who legally purchase and use firearms and ammunition.

Health

If approved by the governor, taxpayers will have the opportunity to make a voluntary contribution to a fund supporting ALS research in California. This legislation, unanimously passed, was introduced by Assemblymember Diane Dixon, R-Newport Beach. The ALS Association Golden West will utilize the funds to advance research on ALS prevention, treatment, and cure.

This bill holds personal significance for Dixon, as her mother passed away from ALS. California is home to the largest ALS population in the country and leads in clinical trial sites.

Another bill that gained bipartisan support last week was introduced by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, D-Anaheim. The bill focuses on promoting cultural medical equity by encouraging foreign language classes as part of continuing medical education courses. This initiative aims to enhance communication between physicians and patients.

Government

A bill from Senator Kelly Seyarto, a Republican representing Yorba Linda, has already been approved by the governor. The bill requires state agencies to publicly post legislative reports online. Seyarto states that the goal is to promote government accountability and transparency.

Assemblymember Tri Ta’s legislation allows homeowners’ associations to have a lower quorum, under certain circumstances, for holding board of directors elections. The Westminster Republican argues that current quorum requirements specified in governing documents prevent new board members from being seated or vacant seats from being filled.

Housing

A bill prohibiting local governments from increasing minimum parking requirements for single-family residences as a condition for remodeling, renovating, or additional projects was passed last week. Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, maintains that mandatory parking requirements raise housing production costs and exacerbate California’s housing crisis.