Unsolved Murder Confession: Riveting Encounter as Man Walks into FBI Office



In 1979, a shocking murder case unfolded on the streets of Boston. Susan Marcia Rose, a young woman of 24, was tragically found dead with multiple blunt force injuries to her head. The perpetrator of this heinous crime remained at large for decades, until recently when a man named John Michael Irmer came forward and confessed at an FBI field office in Oregon, where he resided. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the community, as the details of the crime have finally come to light. According to authorities, Irmer stated that he met Rose the night before Halloween at a skating rink and the two walked together into a building on Beacon Street in the Back Bay neighborhood, which was undergoing renovations. It was there that Irmer allegedly picked up a hammer, violently striking Rose in the head, and committing the unthinkable act of rape. The news of his confession was reported by NBC Boston.



DNA evidence has now seemingly confirmed Irmer’s admission of guilt, as DNA samples from the crime scene reportedly matched his own. As a result, Irmer is now being charged with the murder and rape of Susan Marcia Rose. This case takes an even more chilling turn when one considers that another man had previously been tried for Rose’s murder in 1981, only to be found not guilty. Irmer, on the other hand, claims that he fled to New York after Rose’s death and has a history of violence, having served time in California for another murder. Shockingly, during his confession, Irmer also acknowledged taking the life of another individual in a southern state, further adding to the perplexity and horror of these events. The district attorney involved in the case expressed relief for Rose’s family and friends, who have waited nearly 44 years for answers to her tragic death. This long-standing mystery has finally been unlocked, but the scars left by this brutal and senseless crime will never fully heal. The chilling story was reported by WCVB.

