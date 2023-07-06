Unveiling the Enigmatic Secrets Behind Princess Mary of Denmark’s Timeless Physique at 51

Princess Mary of Denmark mesmerized beachgoers with her timeless beauty as she elegantly donned a form-fitting swimsuit during a recent family vacation in Ibiza. Basking in the sun on the picturesque Spanish island, the 51-year-old Australian-born royal opted for a stylish one-piece olive bathing suit designed by Copenhagen Cartel, which she previously wore during her visit to Sydney’s Palm Beach in December 2022. With her enviable physique on display, the mother-of-four looked remarkably youthful as she enjoyed a relaxing day at the beach alongside her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark. Her youthful appearance can be attributed to her dedicated fitness and diet routine, which she diligently follows to maintain her best self.

Princess Mary’s commitment to staying fit and young is evident in her focused exercise regimen, which includes activities such as walking, jogging, and horse riding. Her sister-in-law, Leanne Donaldson, revealed that Mary and her family prioritize exercise and are frequently engaged in various physical activities. This was evident during the Princess’s recent trip to Sydney for Christmas, where she was seen jogging around the city with her son and energetically diving into the waves at Palm Beach. Throughout the years, Princess Mary has demonstrated her athleticism and proficiently participated in numerous sports, ranging from tennis to charity fun runs. Additionally, it has been reported that she has a personal trainer to provide guidance and assist her in maintaining her optimal shape.

Regarding her diet, it has been suggested that Princess Mary owes her long, lean physique to the “Danish diet,” which emphasizes locally sourced and easily accessible natural foods. According to Sydney-based dietitian Lyndi Cohen, Danish cuisine predominantly includes fish, particularly oily varieties like salmon, and minimal amounts of meat, deviating from the typical Western diet. The “Danish diet” promotes high-quality meats and lean options when consuming meat products. It also consists of a lower intake of carbohydrates, higher consumption of healthy fats like nuts and seeds, and an emphasis on protein. Fruits, particularly berries rich in antioxidants, are encouraged as snacks due to their disease-preventing properties. Root vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and potatoes are staples, and rye bread, with its abundance of nutrients and fiber, is an integral part of the Danish diet.

If Princess Mary adheres to the “Danish diet,” she likely consumes ample amounts of fruits, vegetables, oily fish, potatoes, nuts, seeds, and cheese. Despite her disciplined approach, the Princess still enjoys indulgent dinners and a glass of red wine on occasion, without compromising on her overall health and well-being. Currently, Princess Mary and her husband are taking a break from their royal duties to spend quality time with their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

During their vacation, the couple was spotted enjoying a relaxing day at the beach, taking a break from their luxury yacht. Mary and Frederik made their way to the beach on a dinghy, accompanied by another couple. They appeared blissfully content as they engaged in swimming, conversation, and laughter in the serene and crystal-clear waters. Upon reaching the shore, Mary covered up with a vibrant yellow button-up shirt and khaki shorts, while Frederik opted for a blue t-shirt paired with shorts. The Princess protected herself from the sun with a stylish white Panama hat and Wayfarer-style sunglasses. To complete her beach ensemble, Mary accessorized with layered gold necklaces and a leather phone bag from Jerome Dreyfuss. Her sporty swimsuit, designed with two-layer fabric for optimum support and fit, featured a chic square neckline, adjustable skinny straps, and top seam detailing.

The family vacation comes after Princess Mary’s eldest son, Prince Christian, made headlines with his bold decision ahead of his 18th birthday. Breaking protocol, the young Prince will forgo his royal allowance to solely focus on his education. Although entitled to government funding upon reaching adulthood, Christian will not accept payments or become a full-time royal until he turns 21. A statement from the Royal House’s Instagram page outlined Christian’s primary goal of completing his upper secondary education in the coming year. The statement also mentioned that Christian will refrain from extensive public appearances but is expected to participate in official contexts once he reaches the appropriate stage in his education. Currently, Christian has accompanied his parents and siblings on various public engagements but is not yet a full-time working royal.

