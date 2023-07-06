Ireland’s World Cup Warm-Up Defeat to France: Vera Pauw Allays Concerns over Katie McCabe’s Injury

The captain of the Irish team had to leave the game against France after only 31 minutes due to an ankle injury sustained during a challenge near the Irish dugout. The coach of the Irish team provided an update on the captain’s condition, stating that they will have to wait and see how it progresses. The Irish team had a goal disallowed which could have put them ahead, and they struggled to recover from this setback, conceding two goals before half-time. The absence of the captain was felt, as she is an exceptional player on the pitch. Despite the disappointing result, the coach expressed pride in the team’s performance and acknowledged the difference in quality between the two teams. Another player, Sinéad Farrelly, was also forced to withdraw early from the game due to leg cramps. The team lamented the absence of video assistant referee (VAR) reviewing in the game, as it could have potentially changed the outcome. The players acknowledged the challenge of facing a top-ranked team and emphasized the importance of being competitive for the full 90 minutes. They are continuing to refine their tactics and are looking forward to future challenges.

