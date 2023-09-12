Unveiling NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Surprising Ups and Downs Leading into Week 2

3) Pump the Brakes on Pittsburgh: The Steelers entered the offseason with immense hype. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was showing promising growth, wide receiver George Pickens was a favorite in fantasy football, and head coach Mike Tomlin was poised to showcase his Hall of Fame potential. However, when faced with the San Francisco 49ers, the Steelers’ weaknesses were exposed. San Francisco dominated the game, utilizing explosive plays from Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey to dismantle the Steelers’ offense. This loss shed light on the Niners’ strength and illuminated the areas that Pittsburgh needs to improve.

4) The Love Train is Rolling: Jordan Love started off slow in Green Bay’s win over Chicago, but he eventually proved himself. With 245 passing yards and three touchdowns, Love demonstrated confidence and efficiency as the game progressed. What stands out most about Love is his comfort on the field, a product of patiently waiting for his opportunity behind Aaron Rodgers. Rather than trying to fill Rodgers’ shoes, Love appears content to forge his own path and make his mark in Packers history.

5) Ravens’ Offense Needs Fine-Tuning: Baltimore’s revamped offense, led by coordinator Todd Monken, fell short of expectations in its debut. Although the Ravens secured a win against Houston, their offense lacked explosiveness. Quarterback Lamar Jackson only threw for 169 yards and committed two turnovers. Additionally, the team suffered a major blow with the loss of running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles. Time will be needed for Jackson to adjust to the new offense’s demands and for the team to adapt without Dobbins. It may take longer than anticipated, but Baltimore has a track record of overcoming challenges.

6) Game On, Gang Green: The New York Jets entered the season with high expectations surrounding the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, in their opening game, the team showcased its depth and resilience beyond one superstar. After Rodgers went down with a potential torn Achilles, the Jets’ defense stepped up, forcing multiple turnovers. The game was ultimately won by rookie Xavier Gipson’s punt return. This victory highlighted the team’s heart and showed that they have more to offer than just a single player.

(EDITOR’S UPDATE: An MRI revealed Rodgers sustained a torn left Achilles in Monday night’s game, and he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.)

