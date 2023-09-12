New CDC Guidelines: Get Updated Covid Vaccines for All Individuals Aged 6 Months and Above

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that all Americans aged six months and older receive updated Covid shots from Pfizer and Moderna . This recommendation was approved by CDC Director Mandy Cohen after consultation with an independent panel of advisors. The updated shots will be available at various locations within the next 48 hours.

“We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19,” stated Cohen. “CDC is now recommending updated COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months and older to better protect you and your loved ones.”

The advisory panel, consisting of thirteen CDC advisors, voted in favor of the “universal” recommendation, with only one advisor dissenting. During the panel’s meeting, Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor at the University of Washington and panel member, expressed her support for the universal recommendation, emphasizing the importance of vaccination in preventing serious illness and death across all age groups. Dr. Pablo Sanchez, a pediatrics professor at Ohio State University, voted against the recommendation due to limited data on children, infants, and other populations, but clarified that he is not opposed to the vaccine.

The FDA recently approved the mRNA Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to better protect against the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. The FDA is still reviewing an updated vaccine from Novavax that uses protein-based technology.

The new vaccines are authorized for individuals aged 12 and older, and emergency use authorization is granted for children aged 6 months through 11 years old.

Covid vaccines are being updated annually to target more recent strains of the virus, similar to the approach taken with the yearly flu shot. This initiative comes as the U.S. experiences a resurgence in Covid cases and hospitalizations.

Data from the CDC shows that hospitalizations have been increasing for seven consecutive weeks, with a more than 15% rise to 17,418 hospitalizations for the week ending August 26. Although this number is still lower than the peak in summer 2022 when hospitalizations exceeded 40,000, the CDC predicts further increases as the U.S. enters the fall and winter respiratory virus season, during which Covid, respiratory syncytial virus, and flu tend to spread at higher levels.