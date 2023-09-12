New CDC Guidelines: Get Updated Covid Vaccines for All Individuals Aged 6 Months and Above

A vial of the Moderna coronavirus booster vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants is pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2022.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that all Americans aged six months and older receive updated Covid shots from Pfizer and Moderna. This recommendation was approved by CDC Director Mandy Cohen after consultation with an independent panel of advisors. The updated shots will be available at various locations within the next 48 hours.
“We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19,” stated Cohen. “CDC is now recommending updated COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months and older to better protect you and your loved ones.”
The advisory panel, consisting of thirteen CDC advisors, voted in favor of the “universal” recommendation, with only one advisor dissenting. During the panel’s meeting, Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor at the University of Washington and panel member, expressed her support for the universal recommendation, emphasizing the importance of vaccination in preventing serious illness and death across all age groups. Dr. Pablo Sanchez, a pediatrics professor at Ohio State University, voted against the recommendation due to limited data on children, infants, and other populations, but clarified that he is not opposed to the vaccine.
The FDA recently approved the mRNA Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to better protect against the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. The FDA is still reviewing an updated vaccine from Novavax that uses protein-based technology.
The new vaccines are authorized for individuals aged 12 and older, and emergency use authorization is granted for children aged 6 months through 11 years old.
Covid vaccines are being updated annually to target more recent strains of the virus, similar to the approach taken with the yearly flu shot. This initiative comes as the U.S. experiences a resurgence in Covid cases and hospitalizations.
Data from the CDC shows that hospitalizations have been increasing for seven consecutive weeks, with a more than 15% rise to 17,418 hospitalizations for the week ending August 26. Although this number is still lower than the peak in summer 2022 when hospitalizations exceeded 40,000, the CDC predicts further increases as the U.S. enters the fall and winter respiratory virus season, during which Covid, respiratory syncytial virus, and flu tend to spread at higher levels.
The updated vaccines are expected to effectively prevent severe illness and hospitalization from Covid infections caused by newer variants. Trial data from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax demonstrate strong immune responses against the now-dominant EG.5 or “Eris” variant. This variant is closely related to XBB.1.5 and accounts for 21.5% of all U.S. cases as of September 2, according to the CDC.
Preliminary trial data from Pfizer and Moderna also indicate their new shots’ efficacy against another omicron variant called BA.2.86. Novavax is currently testing its vaccine against BA.2.86, which is being closely monitored due to its high number of mutations.
Moderna’s XBB.1.5 vaccine demonstrates a significant increase in responses to the variant it targets and cross-neutralization of other variants, regardless of prior infection status, according to Dr. Fran Priddy, executive director of clinical development for the Covid vaccine program at Moderna.
The arrival of the new vaccines follows the conclusion of the U.S. Covid public health emergency. As a result, manufacturers will sell the updated shots directly to healthcare providers at a list price above $120 per dose in the private market. However, the majority of Americans will be able to access the vaccines at no cost through private insurance or government payers like Medicare.
The Biden administration plans to offer free shots through its temporary “Bridge Access Program” for uninsured or underinsured individuals. This program will be available at health centers, clinics, and pharmacies across the U.S., but will end in December 2024. Additionally, the CDC’s Vaccines For Children program will provide free Covid shots to children whose families or caretakers cannot afford them once the shots enter the commercial market.
