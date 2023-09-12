Breathtaking Jets Game Proves Costly for Wisconsin Bar Goers



Buffalo Bills fans were not the only ones discontented with the result of Monday night’s game against the Jets. Bar patrons in Wisconsin were also left disappointed after New York emerged victorious. As explained by WHNT, the unfortunate turn of events is connected to a pre-season promotion at Jack’s American Pub. The establishment announced that all drinks would be free whenever the Jets lost, as a result of Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers to play for New York. When Rodgers got injured and left the game during his first possession, patrons rejoiced, as shown in this report from CBS 58 in Milwaukee.



In fact, everyone expected the Bills to secure an easy win with Rodgers out, but to their surprise, the Jets prevailed in overtime. At the bar, “the mood has changed considerably,” reports AJ Bayatpour from the TV station as the game concluded. “Take a look,” he says, as the camera pans around. “This is the reaction from a bar where people were under the impression that the bar would be covering their tab all night—assuming that with Rodgers injured, they would not have to pay. However, reality is setting in, and they will have to go to the bar and pay their own tabs.” Moving forward, the bar’s promotion is now irrelevant since Rodgers is out for the rest of the season and the terms state that he must be the starting player for it to be valid. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)

