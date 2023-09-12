An adult performer has discovered a lucrative new venture by creating a virtual clone of herself using artificial intelligence (AI). Sika Moon, a 28-year-old model from Berlin, has been engaging with thousands of fans online through her AI-powered clone. Surprisingly, her virtual counterpart is gaining much more success than she ever did in the industry, making her one of the top earners on Fanvue in the UK. However, Sika doesn’t mind this shift in fortune, as her lifelike ‘virtual girlfriend’ project allows her to express her creativity in ways that were previously unimaginable in the adult entertainment industry.

“After five years of working in the adult entertainment industry, I grew tired of the repetitive and uncreative nature of the work. I decided to get back to creating art and became fascinated with the potential of AI-assisted art creation,” Sika told MailOnline. She used AI tools to recreate herself as the girl she had always dreamed of being – perfect, forever young, and incredibly attractive, but still with her own personality. According to Sika, her virtual clone is based on her real face and body, making it a true representation of her.

Sika’s fans appreciate the authenticity of her virtual clone and understand that there are no chatbots or random people behind the screen. Similar to platforms like OnlyFans, subscribers can view Sika’s content and engage with her for a monthly fee of $10.99 (£8.82). They can even request custom-made content, which Sika claims is often surprisingly normal and not explicit.

The rise of AI-generated girlfriends is not unique to Sika’s case. Many virtual characters, charging as much as $1 per minute for “erotic discourse,” have flooded platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Some fans even prioritize their virtual connections over real relationships to fulfill their sexual desires. This was evident in the story of “Sonia,” who was caught sexting a bot named “Idris Elba” without her husband’s knowledge.

The AI model industry is booming, with thousands of virtual characters entering the scene on various platforms. Sika believes that this is just the beginning for the AI creator economy. She has built a dedicated community of fans who share everything with her – their work stress, gift ideas for their partners, and more. They support her because they see her as their virtual girlfriend who empathizes with them. Sika is grateful for her fans and considers them her lovely new friends and supporters.

Influencers like Sika often use tools like Anydream to assist in creating their virtual alter-egos. Anydream utilizes photographic and text prompts to generate realistic images of any desired character. However, there have been controversies surrounding the default prompts used on the site. Some negative prompts refer to “bad body” and “gross proportions,” while one positive prompt mentions a “cute feminine Lolita dress,” which refers to a troubling novel involving an adult’s obsession with a young girl. Psychologist Dr. Catherine Hallissey cautions developers to be more cautious and avoid promoting harmful and inappropriate beauty standards, as unrealistic portrayals of beauty can negatively impact self-esteem and body image.

Sika and Fanvue have no affiliation with Anydream and were not aware of these prompts. A spokesperson for Anydream clarified that the negative prompts are terms they do not want to include, and in certain cultures, the term “Lolita” simply refers to a popular female fashion style without the negative connotations.

In conclusion, Sika’s AI-powered virtual clone has propelled her to the top of the Fanvue earners’ list. This emerging trend in the adult entertainment industry showcases the potential of AI to revolutionize the creator economy. However, it is crucial for developers to be responsible in their use of AI and ensure that it does not perpetuate harmful beauty standards.

