Unforgettable Adventure: Conquering a Frozen Mongolian Lake in Four Days of Extreme Cycling

water isn’t nearly as flat as you might imagine , which becomes an issue when you’re crossing 160km of it on a bicycle. Around me, huge, fractured slabs of Lake Khovsgol , in its solid seasonal form, rear up in jagged stacks, like the ruined battlements of some frost king’s fortress. Hauling the bike across the most manageable heap, I squint through my balaclava slot at a vast white world, very distantly bound by spindly forests and unclimbed, snow-veined mountains. The frigid desolation is giddying and the silence profound, until the lashes of my left eye freeze together and I break it with a panicky yelp.

