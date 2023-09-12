Bombshell Report: CIA Whistleblower Reveals Alleged BRIBERY Scandal; COVID Origins Cover-Up Unveiled

A CIA whistleblower has come forward claiming that the agency paid off its own analysts to deny the possibility that Covid-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan.

According to a respected senior-level officer within the CIA, the agency formed a Covid Discovery Team consisting of seven officers.

After conducting their investigation, six out of the seven team members concluded with low-confidence that Covid-19 had indeed originated from a lab in Wuhan, China.

However, the most senior member of the team believed the virus had evolved naturally. Subsequently, the other six members were allegedly offered significant monetary incentives to change their position, as revealed by the whistleblower.

Despite this, the CIA ultimately chose not to make a conclusive assessment of Covid-19’s origins, citing conflicting reports and significant assumptions surrounding both hypotheses.

Republican congressmen Mike Turner and Brad Wenstrup, who lead the Intelligence and Covid committees respectively, have written a letter to CIA Director William Burns, demanding the release of all documents related to this matter by September 26. They have also requested communication records between the CIA and the FBI, State Department, Health and Human Services, and Energy Department.

If the agencies fail to comply, subpoenas may be issued.