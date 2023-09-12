Unveiling Expert Advice: Avoid this Car Type in Small Cities for a Smooth Ride

A car expert has issued a cautionary statement to potential car buyers, advising against purchasing a certain type of vehicle to avoid expensive mechanical repairs that could leave them “out of pocket”. In a viral social media post shared on the TikTok account SheTalksCars, renowned car guru Abigayle Andrew highlighted that owning diesel cars can be significantly more costly, especially for those who primarily drive locally. Andrew’s video garnered hundreds of likes, with numerous viewers admitting they had made the mistake she mentioned in the comments section. “I’m here to save you from a hefty car repair bill,” emphasized Andrew, connecting with her audience. “I genuinely wish more people were aware of this before buying a car. It truly saves you money.” “Seriously, I’m just trying to help you avoid a major car expense.”

In her informative video, Andrew advised against choosing diesel cars if the majority of your driving consists of short journeys with frequent stops and starts. Short-distance driving in diesel vehicles can result in higher maintenance costs due to the constant acceleration, braking, and waiting at traffic lights. According to the website Car Expert, drivers often press the accelerator harder to start the engine and then immediately slow down when it reaches around 20mph. This behavior burns more fuel compared to petrol cars.

Furthermore, diesel engines tend to have a lag when initially revved up, but once they are running, they exhibit greater strength. So essentially, drivers end up pressing the accelerator harder to rev up the engine for a short burst, only to quickly lift their foot off moments later. This inefficient practice leads to increased fuel consumption. In shorter journeys, engines do not get enough time to warm up properly.

“Therefore, if your daily commute or trips to nearby shops are relatively short, both diesel and petrol cars will provide poor fuel economy,” explained Car Expert. While many drivers operate diesel cars smoothly, they need to constantly anticipate traffic situations when driving in urban areas. Viewers wholeheartedly agreed with Abigayle’s observations, with one commentator adding, “Absolutely true, diesel cars require regular driving or you’ll face DPF issues.”

