Top Performing Stocks to Watch: Oracle (ORCL), WestRock (WRK), Apple (AAPL), Advanced Auto Parts (AAP), and More!

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 12, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Discover the latest trending companies during midday trading.
Oracle witnessed a 13.5% decline following disappointing earnings and revenue projections for the second quarter. Analysts expected Oracle’s revenue to reach $12.47 billion, but it fell short at $12.45 billion. Additionally, the company’s forward guidance of 5% to 7% revenue growth did not meet the analysts’ expectations of 8% growth implied by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.
WestRock gained 2.8% after confirming its merger with Smurfit Kappa. However, shares of Smurfit Kappa on the FTSE 100 dropped 9.8%.
Apple experienced a decrease of over 1.8% during midday trading ahead of its launch event, where it is expected to unveil a new iPhone at 1 p.m. ET.
Casey’s General Stores surged by 11.2% after exceeding earnings expectations. The retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.52 on revenue of $3.87 billion, beating analysts’ forecasts of $3.36 and $3.9 billion, respectively. Additionally, the company provided positive forward guidance, projecting a 3% to 5% increase in same-store sales by 2024.
Beauty Health saw its shares soar by 23.6% following the announcement of a cost-cutting program. This program is expected to generate $20 million in annualized cost savings during the first quarter of 2024. Furthermore, Beauty Health’s board of directors authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.
Advance Auto Parts dropped 8.1% to its lowest level in 12 years after S&P Global downgraded the company’s credit rating to BB+, indicating a “junk” or speculative status, from BBB-.
CVS rose 2.6% after being upgraded to outperform from peer perform by Wolfe. The firm expressed optimism that the business could improve within the next six to 12 months.
Block saw a 0.7% increase in shares after Baird reiterated an outperform rating and designated the shares as a bullish fresh pick. Baird stated that the shares may have been oversold due to a temporary outage on its payment processor Square.
Cintas gained 2.8% after Bank of America upgraded it to a buy from neutral rating. The apparel maker was referred to as a “best-in-breed company” by the bank, which believes it can benefit from a potential decrease in recession risks. Bank of America’s upgraded rating reflects their growing confidence in a soft landing for the U
