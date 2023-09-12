LA City Council Plans to Honor Mahsa Amini’s Memory with a Dedicated Intersection

by

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously agreed to designate the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue as “Women Life Freedom Square” to honor the memory of Mahsa Amini. Amini tragically lost her life due to the physical abuse inflicted by the Iranian government’s Morality Police.

The motion was approved in a unanimous vote, and the Department of Transportation will be responsible for designing and installing the signs at this intersection, which is situated in the heart of Little Tehran in Westwood.

Prior to the vote, Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the individual who introduced the motion, highlighted the significance of this occasion, mentioning that it marks the one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s passing following complications from physical abuse suffered while in custody in Tehran, Iran.

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment