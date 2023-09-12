LA City Council Plans to Honor Mahsa Amini’s Memory with a Dedicated Intersection

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously agreed to designate the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue as “Women Life Freedom Square” to honor the memory of Mahsa Amini. Amini tragically lost her life due to the physical abuse inflicted by the Iranian government’s Morality Police.

The motion was approved in a unanimous vote, and the Department of Transportation will be responsible for designing and installing the signs at this intersection, which is situated in the heart of Little Tehran in Westwood.

Prior to the vote, Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the individual who introduced the motion, highlighted the significance of this occasion, mentioning that it marks the one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s passing following complications from physical abuse suffered while in custody in Tehran, Iran.

Mahsa Amini was arrested by the Iranian government’s Morality Police for alleged violations of Iran’s strict dress codes by wearing her hijab loosely.

Amini’s untimely death sparked outrage, resulted in protests, and ignited a nationwide movement in Iran.

Despite the tragic loss, Yaroslavsky emphasized that it was not in vain. Over the past year, millions of women in Iran and across the globe have taken a stand and protested against the oppressive Islamic regime. Yaroslavsky pointed out that countless women have been murdered, and many others face the risk of execution, yet these brave women refuse to back down.

Yaroslavsky echoed the protest slogan “Zan, Zendegi, Azadi,” which translates to “Women, Life, Freedom.” This rallying cry affirms that women’s rights are at the core of life and liberty.

As the councilwoman representing the 5th District, which includes Westwood, Yaroslavsky declared that renaming the intersection would serve as a powerful message. It would convey that Los Angeles will always express solidarity with these courageous women, the people of Iran, and call on the Iranian government to put an end to this political violence.