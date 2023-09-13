Unveiling: ‘Barbie’ Movie Debuts on the Small Screen – A Must-Watch Delight!

Film can be viewed on Spectrum on demand and other cable/streaming services
ALBANY — Summer’s blockbuster “Barbie” has come to the small screen. Almost two months after debuting in movie theaters nationwide, the hit film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Mattel toy characters Barbie and Ken, is available on Spectrum cable TV for $24.99.
The pay-per-view film became available Tuesday on Spectrum and will be offered until Oct. 3.
