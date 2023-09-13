Unveiling: ‘Barbie’ Movie Debuts on the Small Screen – A Must-Watch Delight!

ALBANY — Summer’s blockbuster “Barbie” has come to the small screen. Almost two months after debuting in movie theaters nationwide, the hit film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Mattel toy characters Barbie and Ken, is available on Spectrum cable TV for $24.99.

The pay-per-view film became available Tuesday on Spectrum and will be offered until Oct. 3.

The movie is also now available to rent or buy on a number of streaming apps — including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV among others — as well as cable and satellite TV providers, also as of Sept. 12.

Since its release in theaters, the film has brought in $1.34 billion, according to Forbes.

Tuesday’s release on Spectrum comes a day after the cable provider resolved a dispute with Disney and ESPN that had kept their programs off the air for subscribers. Spectrum officials said the planned “Barbie” release wasn’t connected to that, however.