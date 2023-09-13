This Irresistible Small Space Sectional Sofa – Perfect and On Sale Now!

HuffPost may receive a commission from purchases made through links on this page. All items curated by the HuffPost Shopping team are independently chosen. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For months, I tirelessly searched for the perfect couch. It seemed almost impossible to find one that was compact, stylish, and comfortable enough to alleviate my back pain. Working from home, I preferred the relaxed atmosphere of a couch over a desk. However, my previous couch only caused me discomfort. I longed for a couch where I could unwind, watch movies, and read books while accommodating others.

And then I found it: the Burrow Field three-piece sectional lounger couch. This couch not only met all my requirements but exceeded them. The secret lies in its ottoman.

The Burrow couch, which measures 62 inches wide, comes with two seats and an ottoman. The ottoman serves as a chaise lounge, allowing three adults to comfortably put their legs up. It effectively transforms the couch into a larger seating area without taking up much space. While the couch is listed as a two-seater, I never feel cramped when sharing it with friends. The ottoman can be easily moved to different positions to create a traditional L-shape or to cater to personal preferences.

Aside from its versatility, this couch provides unparalleled support and comfort. In fact, I find it more comfortable than my own mattress. It offers excellent back and spine support, allowing me and my friends to spend hours sitting without any discomfort. Additionally, the couch’s modular design allows for easy customization. You can add or remove components as needed, making it adaptable to changing needs or expanding families. The affordability of this couch, considering its superb quality and versatility, is truly impressive.

Setting up the Burrow Field couch was a breeze. True to Burrow’s promise of ease of setup and free shipping, I assembled it in under 15 minutes without the need for any tools. Despite its size, the couch was surprisingly lightweight, making carrying it up the stairs a manageable task. The couch arrived in multiple boxes, which made the process even more convenient.

The couch is available in four fabric colors, three finish options for the legs, and two leather versions. I personally chose the fog fabric, but the navy is equally appealing.

The feedback from Burrow reviewers is equally positive, with customers praising its comfort and durability. Here’s what they have to say:

– “This couch exceeded my expectations. It arrived earlier than expected, was easy to set up (I did it alone), and is much more comfortable than it appears. My family loved it during the holidays, and my friends are impressed with its quality. Even my Golden Retriever finds it cozy. The cushions bounce back easily after use, making them look brand new. It’s also easy to clean underneath, and the couch effortlessly removes pet hair. I highly recommend it, especially for dog owners!” – Amber E.

– “I absolutely love my new couch! I chose this one from Burrow and couldn’t be happier. It’s beautiful, modern, and extremely comfortable. The fabric feels soft, and it miraculously doesn’t leave any marks when my cat scratches it. It’s definitely worth buying!” – Hannah M.

– “This couch is a gem. It arrived quickly, was easy to assemble, and looks stunning in our living room. It combines elegance with comfort, making it the centerpiece of the room. We’ll enjoy this couch for years to come!” – Nadine S.

If you’re in search of the perfect couch that meets all your needs, look no further than the Burrow Field three-piece sectional lounger couch.

