USA Today Seeks Talented Taylor Swift Reporter Offering a Competitive $100k Salary Opportunity

USA Today is hiring a dedicated Swiftie to be their Taylor Swift reporter, offering a salary of up to $100,000.

This role will focus on Swift’s “music and cultural impact” and cover her upcoming Eras tour.

The lucky fan hired will have the opportunity to chronicle the biggest moments of the tour.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.

download the app

Do you consider yourself a true Swiftie? Do you have the ability to see through Taylor Swift’s superstardom and uncover a story?

If so, USA Today has the job of your dreams. This digital news outlet is looking for an experienced “video-forward journalist” to exclusively report on the music and cultural influence of Taylor Swift, with a salary of up to six figures.

The job listing states, “Swift’s fanbase has reached unprecedented heights, and so has the impact of her music and growing legacy. The Taylor Swift reporter will investigate why the pop star’s influence continues to grow, the significance of her fanbase in pop culture, and her impact on the music and business industries.”

This unique job opportunity will be remote but will require international travel, offering a salary range of $40,000 to $100,000. The chosen fan will have the chance to chronicle the most significant moments of Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour, providing readers with an exclusive behind-the-scenes view of this international event.

“Taylor Swift is an artist and businesswoman whose work has tremendous economic, cultural, and societal significance,” said Kristin Roberts, Gannett Media’s chief content officer. Gannett is the publisher that owns USA Today.

The job posting, which Slate music critic Carl Wilson described as “incredible” due to its focus on a single artist, comes at a time when Gannett has been cutting jobs in local markets. However, USA Today remains committed to providing essential journalism to its audience and catering to their interests. As Taylor Swift’s influence continues to grow, USA Today recognizes the significance of her music and legacy, both in the industry and our culture.

In recent years, Swift’s rise to fame has captivated the world, with dedicated fans obsessing over her fashion, dissecting her song lyrics, and going to great lengths to attend her shows, even paying exorbitant prices for secondhand tickets.

Insider previously reported a story of a Swiftie who rearranged her honeymoon plans to travel to Milan instead of Bali just to see Taylor Swift perform.