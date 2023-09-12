Unveiling Arm: A British Chip Designer’s Journey Amidst Championing Obstacles on its Path to 2023’s Mega I.P.O.

Optimizing Arm’s Public Offering: Navigating Complexities and Expanding Markets

Rene Haas, the CEO of chip-design leader Arm, finds himself pulled in many directions as he serves multiple stakeholders. Reporting to Masayoshi Son, the head of SoftBank, who plans to sell part of Arm in this year’s largest IPO, Haas must also contend with the demands of officials in Beijing and Washington amidst a widening chip trade war. Added to this mix is British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and others who have advocated for a stock listing in the UK. Furthermore, Haas must balance the needs of over 200 companies utilizing Arm’s technology, with tech giants Apple, Google, Samsung, and Nvidia among the 10 largest negotiating for stakes in the highly anticipated IPO. The explosive demand for more powerful chips driven by artificial intelligence necessitates Haas’s attention to this complex ecosystem of stakeholders. Haas remarked, “I’m an old person in this industry. I’ve never seen it like this.”

Few other companies face the geopolitical and commercial complexities that Arm does, being the creator of the most widely used computing architecture in history. This IPO, expected to begin trading on Thursday, will determine Arm’s ability to weather such challenges and access new markets. It will also influence the state of the public listings market, which has been relatively quiet this year.

“Arm must please numerous companies and capitals,” stated Jodi Shelton, CEO of the Global Semiconductor Alliance, highlighting the challenges faced by Arm. Haas must not only operate as a global diplomat, but also satisfy customers with competing interests. Arm is currently in a quiet period before the IPO, and Haas is expected to assist with the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York on Thursday.

Founded in 1990, Arm has been instrumental in shaping the operation of mobile phones for decades despite its relatively small size of around 6,000 employees and less than $3 billion in annual revenue. Its influence has extended to various domains, including cars, sensors, and supercomputers. Unlike traditional chip companies, Arm does not manufacture or sell silicon components. Instead, it focuses on designing and licensing the blueprints for processor cores, which are essential parts of chips that perform calculations and run software programs.

Arm’s processor cores are based on a set of instructions developed by the company, which are used by operating systems like Android and iOS to carry out basic operations on smartphones. Companies typically include Arm’s cores alongside other functions in their chip designs. As a result, many companies closely monitor Arm’s technical specifications and plans for the future.

Arm estimates that over 250 billion chips utilizing their technology have been sold since its inception. In 1990, Apple and two partners founded the company, then named Advanced RISC Machines, with the aim of developing low-power technology to extend battery life in Apple’s personal digital assistant, the Newton.

Haas, the first American CEO of Arm, has played a pivotal role in transforming the company since joining in 2013. He introduced changes such as licensing schemes with annual subscriptions and the shift from adapting smartphone cores to designing cores specifically for new markets like data centers and cars.

Arm’s IPO faced a setback when a deal for Nvidia to acquire the company fell through due to regulatory and customer opposition. In February 2022, Haas was appointed as CEO, bringing his collaborative approach and transforming ideas to the role. Under Haas’s leadership, Arm has tackled challenges related to the chip trade war and supply chains, alongside slowing smartphone sales and the company’s potential in AI applications in data centers.

Arm also faces challenges in China, its significant revenue source, where licensing is managed by Arm China, a company it does not control. Arm experienced conflict with the leader of Arm China, resulting in the individual’s removal, but complications remain with late payments and sales information from Arm China. Additionally, trade tensions and emerging low-cost alternatives pose risks to Arm’s business model. RISC-V, a technology with a free-to-license instruction set, has gained popularity as an alternative to Arm.

Moreover, Arm is embroiled in a legal battle with Qualcomm, a major customer and mobile chip supplier. Arm sued Qualcomm for violating a licensing contract due to its acquisition of Nuvia, a chip startup. Qualcomm denied the allegations and plans to offer chips developed by the former Nuvia team. This highlights the possibility of more customers licensing just the Arm instruction set and developing their own processor cores.

Despite Arm’s presence in data centers through chips designed by companies like Amazon and Ampere Computing, it has not experienced the same surge in AI sales as Nvidia. Arm’s potential in AI lies predominately in edge applications, where low power consumption is critical, such as phones and PCs.

Analyst Handel Jones believes that Arm’s IPO valuation can be justified if it can assume a similar role to Nvidia in data centers at the edge. However, Arm still has a long way to go to reach this position. The success of Arm’s public offering will signal its ability to navigate challenges and expand into new markets as it continues its journey as a leader in chip-design technology.

Reference