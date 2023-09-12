Gain Insights: C.D.C. Experts Set Criteria for New Covid Vaccines Allocation

Americans may have the opportunity to receive the next Covid shots as early as Wednesday, marking the arrival of the final set of vaccines aimed at preventing respiratory infections during the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

On Monday, Pfizer and Moderna’s updated Covid vaccines received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. A scientific advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will convene on Tuesday to review the data and provide specific recommendations on who should be prioritized for vaccination.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, who previously served as the White House’s Covid czar, stated, “I anticipate their recommendation to be in favor of vaccinating everyone.”

Assuming the CDC Director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, approves the recommendations, major pharmacies are likely to offer the vaccines later this week.