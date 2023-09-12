Gain Insights: C.D.C. Experts Set Criteria for New Covid Vaccines Allocation

Americans may have the opportunity to receive the next Covid shots as early as Wednesday, marking the arrival of the final set of vaccines aimed at preventing respiratory infections during the upcoming fall and winter seasons.
On Monday, Pfizer and Moderna’s updated Covid vaccines received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. A scientific advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will convene on Tuesday to review the data and provide specific recommendations on who should be prioritized for vaccination.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, who previously served as the White House’s Covid czar, stated, “I anticipate their recommendation to be in favor of vaccinating everyone.”
Assuming the CDC Director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, approves the recommendations, major pharmacies are likely to offer the vaccines later this week.
For many Americans, the vaccines can’t come soon enough. Hospital admissions and deaths related to Covid have been steadily increasing since July, although the numbers remain relatively low compared to recent years.
However, a significant portion of the population now considers Covid to be a minor threat. Last fall, less than half of adults aged 65 and older, and only about one in five American adults overall, opted for the bivalent booster shot.
Flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines are already available. The flu vaccine is recommended for individuals aged 6 months and older, while the RSV vaccine is advised for those aged 60 and older, in consultation with a healthcare provider.
According to experts, the most vulnerable individuals, including older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and pregnant women, should receive both the Covid and flu vaccines.
Recent years have shown that adults aged 65 and older accounted for up to 85 percent of flu-related deaths, as per the CDC. Additionally, individuals aged 75 and older make up the majority of hospitalizations and deaths caused by Covid.
The CDC’s advisers will need to determine whether the new Covid vaccines should be recommended for younger individuals who have developed strong immunity through previous shots or infections. (The FDA has authorized the shots for nearly everyone, but the clinical use recommendations are made by the CDC.)
In the UK, the new Covid vaccines are only being offered to high-risk individuals, including older adults, those with chronic medical conditions, and frontline workers. Dr. Jha explained that this decision was not based on a calculation of who would benefit the most, but rather due to the financial burden on the British government of providing the shots to the entire population.
Similar to the flu vaccine, the greatest advantages of Covid immunization are expected to be seen in high-risk individuals. Nevertheless, the shots may also aid individuals with lower risk in recovering faster from an infection or experiencing fewer workdays missed, according to Dr. Jha.
Furthermore, Covid presents risks that are harder to define, including long-term effects on the heart and long Covid, even among younger and healthier individuals. Gigi Gronvall, a biosecurity expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, emphasized the importance of considering the hospitalization of younger people as a tragedy.
Most Americans will have access to the vaccines for free through private insurance or a new federal program designed for uninsured individuals.
