Breaking News: Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau awaits technician as military planes are deployed – National Update

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing yet another setback during his trip to India, as his plane remains grounded due to maintenance issues. This unexpected delay has left the Canadian delegation stranded and has further complicated their already troubled visit to New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

According to government sources, a technician is flying to India with the necessary part to fix the 1980s-era plane. In the meantime, two military aircraft have been deployed as a backup plan in case the issue cannot be resolved. The Royal Canadian Air Force CC-150 Polaris, which Trudeau was planning to use to return home after the summit, needs the faulty component replaced before it can fly again.

The Department of National Defence has stated that they are doing their best to get the Canadian delegation home and will provide regular updates on the situation. The earliest possible departure time is now Tuesday late afternoon, although earlier updates suggested Tuesday morning. This delay is the latest in a series of mechanical problems experienced by the aging aircraft throughout the years.

The Canadian government has signed a $3.6-billion contract with Airbus to replace the Polaris fleet, including a new plane for the prime minister. While the replacement planes arrived in Ottawa on August 31, they were not ready in time for the G20 Summit. Modifications are still underway to increase their capabilities, and crews are currently undergoing training. According to Dave Perry from the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, the fleet should have been ordered ten years ago, highlighting the government’s delay.

This extended stay in India highlights the tense relationship between Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Previous visits by Trudeau to India, including one in 2018, were heavily criticized. The strained relationship is tied to a Sikh separatist movement in Canada and Trudeau’s support for a farmers’ protest against the Indian government. During the G20 Summit, their interactions were brief and stilted, with Trudeau not attending certain events hosted by Modi. The leaders had a brief meeting during the summit, where Trudeau addressed the issue of foreign interference by India in Canadian affairs, and Modi raised concerns about anti-India activities in Canada.

Overall, this unexpected delay and the ongoing maintenance issues with Trudeau’s plane have added another layer of complexity to an already troubled visit to India for the G20 Summit. The Canadian government’s plan to replace the aging aircraft has been delayed, and tensions persist between Trudeau and Modi. The situation remains fluid, and it is uncertain when Trudeau and the Canadian delegation will be able to return home.

