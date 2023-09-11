Dynamic Identical Twin Actors: Never Auditioning Solo!

Kirill and Filipp Revega, 29, are identical twins who moved from Russia to Hollywood.

They always audition together and have used their alikeness to their advantage.

This is their story, as told to writer Julia Pugachevsky.

As long as we can remember, we were always close. Growing up as identical twins in Siberia, Russia, we did everything together — from gymnastics to studying mechanical engineering at the same university.

But it wasn’t until we moved to the US in 2017 that we got to pursue a lifelong dream of ours: Acting and modeling. In the crowded world of Hollywood (and YouTube), being identical twins gives us a unique edge.

We’ve made every big life decision together, including moving to Los Angeles

In 2014, we traveled to the US as exchange students working in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina hotel. Before we flew back to Russia, we visited Los Angeles for about 10 days.

We were mesmerized by the shoots we saw on the streets — there was always something being filmed. From that moment, we knew we wanted to work in the entertainment industry and were very sad to leave, but started to make YouTube videos for fun.