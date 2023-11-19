Unprecedented Snowfall: Could Alaska’s Snowiest Day Also Be the Snowiest in U.S. History?

Thompson Pass northeast of Valdez, captured in this stunning photo by Ned Rozell in April 2017, is renowned as one of the snowiest places on Earth. As one of the snowiest regions in the state, Thompson Pass recently received a whopping six feet of snowfall in less than one day, attracting the curiosity of meteorologists and experts seeking to verify the plausibility of this remarkable event.

This exceptional snowfall measured 78 inches, nearly 6 1/2 feet, and raised questions concerning its validity. Was it truly possible to receive such an immense amount of snow in a single day? Climatologist Brian Brettschneider ventured to investigate the 1963 event and discovered discrepancies in reported snowfall measurements from nearby areas.

Upon further investigation, Brettschneider concluded that the historical 78-inch snowfall may indeed have occurred. However, it had been a point of contention among experts, with the National Climate Extremes Committee initially rejecting the measurement as improbable. Nonetheless, he was optimistic that the data collected from last week’s snowfall in the same area may support resubmitting the 1963 snowfall for further consideration.

Driven by his passion to preserve and honor Alaska’s climate records, Brettschneider is determined to demonstrate the plausibility of Alaska’s 1963 snowfall record, in an effort to bring the national record back to Alaska. With decades of expertise and detailed investigative reporting, Brettschneider might soon succeed in making the remarkable 1963 Richardson Highway snowfall the official national snowfall record, surpassing the current record held by Silver Lake, Colorado.

