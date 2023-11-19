F1 Fans File Class Action Suit Over Forced Exit at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Leaving Locals Frustrated

Formula 1 fans who were asked to leave the Las Vegas Grand Prix venue early Friday morning before the start of the second practice session have filed a class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed against Liberty Media, owner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, seeking at least $30,000 in damages. Dimopoulos Law Firm, based in Las Vegas, and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting are representing the fans in the lawsuit.

Those who had tickets for the race’s opening night were able to witness just nine minutes of action before Carlos Sainz Jr. damaged his Ferrari, leading to a 2 1/2-hour delay for the second session. Some fans received a $200 discount at the official gift shop, but this offer was only valid for those with single-night tickets for Thursday. The majority of fans hold three-day passes.

Race officials closed the track to spectators for safety and legal reasons. F1 President Stefano Domenicali and Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm issued a statement, citing safety concerns and legal obligations for the decision to close the track to spectators.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, featuring a nearly 4-mile-long track alongside iconic landmarks in the city, is unique as it is raced on city streets. However, the construction and road closures have led to frustration among some locals. For instance, Wade Bohn, a convenience store owner, has reported significant financial losses due to the road closures and the race’s impact on local traffic.

Additionally, the construction of the 760-foot Flamingo Road bridge for the Grand Prix has disrupted local businesses, raising concerns about its potential long-term impact on traffic and commerce in the area.

While F1 currently has a three-year deal with the city for the grand prix, there is an option to extend for seven more years. Las Vegas locals hope that the issues will be resolved in the future races for a more seamless experience.

In conclusion, the first F1 event in Las Vegas has raised concerns and disruptions, with local businesses and fans seeking solutions for a smoother experience in the future.

