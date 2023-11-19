Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady, Joins Husband Jimmy Carter in Hospice Care | Updates on US Politics

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has entered hospice care at home, as the couple receives end-of-life care at their Georgia residence. The news was released in a brief statement by the Carter Center on behalf of their grandson, Jason Carter.

The statement from the Carter Center read, “Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Rosalynn Carter, who married Jimmy Carter in 1946, was diagnosed with dementia in May according to a statement released by the Carter Center at that time. Jimmy Carter, a former president and Georgia governor, also entered home hospice care in February.

Jason Carter, their grandson, expressed admiration for his grandparents’ longevity and down-to-earth nature at Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday celebration. A political ally, Donna Brazile, commended Jimmy Carter, likening him to a “towering, old southern oak”.

The Carter Center has praised Rosalynn Carter’s pioneering work in mental health advocacy, as she founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. They hope that sharing their family’s news will stimulate important conversations around caregiving.

The Carter Center acknowledged the universality of caregiving in their family, stating, “We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role.”