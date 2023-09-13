Unlocking California-Centric Style: A Guide to Creating Light, Airy Living Spaces with an Interior Edit

Bring the Freshness of the Outdoors Inside with the Effortlessly Cool ‘West Coast Style’

Get ready to infuse your home with the laid-back, stylish vibe of the West Coast. Imagine a perfect blend of casual and elegant, where a breezy beach house meets the sophistication of Cameron Diaz’s LA mansion in “The Holiday.”

Inspired by the stunning 1928 masterpiece of architect Wallace Neff, currently listed at a whopping $11.8 million, we may not be able to own it, but we can certainly capture its cool and calm California style that exudes effortlessness and elegance simultaneously.

First and foremost, embrace cleanliness in your design. Start with a clean white palette to set the tone and then layer on touches of tan, beige, and wood to bring warmth into the space. Whites offer the perfect visual respite and create a spacious feel, while incorporating natural sandy tones of yellow and pink helps tie everything back to that sun-kissed California vibe.

Californians have mastered the art of high-low culture, effortlessly combining accessibility with aspiration. Picture high-end beachfront properties where original art perfectly complements handcrafted wooden furniture or vintage flea-market gems. This style embodies what we like to call “liveable luxury” – elegant yet relaxed. In the words of designer Kelly Wearstler, it’s an embodiment of the inherent Californian, West Coast aesthetic, where natural beauty inspires easy elegance and effortless luxury.

To achieve this look, opt for a modular sofa with machine-washable fabrics and an abundance of comfy cushions. Pair it with a vintage rug, a rattan light or side table, a handcrafted wooden sideboard, and a linen armchair to create a space that combines new and well-loved elements. The result? A comfortable and sophisticated environment with layers of depth.

Form and function go hand in hand with West Coast style. Clean lines and modern architectural details are essential, but don’t forget about the importance of comfort. Incorporate elements that evoke the beach environment, such as a curvy sofa that mimics waves, raw and natural materials like wood, and an earthy color palette that connects your indoor space with the great outdoors. This style is modern, but it isn’t minimalistic. It strikes a balance between textures and materials that soften the overall look.

Now, let’s talk about the art of curated layering. Gwyneth Paltrow’s California home serves as a perfect inspiration. With its effortlessly curated interiors, it strikes the perfect balance between minimalism and warmth. The key is to create a space flooded with natural light that feels spacious and manageable at the same time. Emphasize playful and chic layering techniques while incorporating crafts and personal objects that reflect the spirit and personality of the owner.

So, bring the freshness of the West Coast into your home. Embrace the effortless coolness of California style by combining crisp cleanliness, livable luxury, form and function, and curated layering. Create a space that exudes the beauty of the outdoors while providing all the comfort and sophistication you desire.

– Cushion cover, €17.99, Zara Home

– Sofa, €1,954, Kave Home

– Wicker side table, €349, HK Living

– Rattan light, €180, Wink and Elbow

– Natuzzi coffee table, €1,099, Arnotts

– Day bed, €1,846, BoConcept

– Palm Springs print, €18.66, Desenio

– Sideboard, €2,204, Pod Furniture

– Dean lounge chair, €220, Woodie’s]

