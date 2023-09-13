Devastating Earthquake Leaves Moroccan Villagers in Desperate Need: Losses Overwhelmingly Catastrophic

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the mud-brick village of Tafeghaghte, Musa Bouissirfane is left to sift through the remnants of his former life. His home and possessions are buried under rubble, a painful reminder of the loss of his entire family.

Only a week ago, Bouissirfane was filled with excitement as his daughter began second grade. Now, he is mourning her death along with his mother, father, and niece. His wife, the sole survivor, is hospitalized in critical condition.

The toll of the massive earthquake is evident in villages like Tafeghaghte, where over half of the residents, including Bouissirfane’s family, perished. The scene is one of horror as survivors work tirelessly to clear debris and recover the dead. The stench of dead cattle fills the air, and the remaining buildings are unstable, posing a constant threat.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, after meeting with King Mohammed VI, expressed the government’s commitment to fund the rebuilding process. However, the residents of Tafeghaghte require more than just food and water. Bouissirfane, living in a tent with only spare change in his pocket, laments that they lack the means to even purchase a single brick.

Rescue efforts and immediate needs are being addressed by Moroccan soldiers, NGOs, and teams from Spain, Qatar, Britain, and the UAE. However, Moroccan officials have chosen to accept aid only from approved NGOs and the four mentioned countries to avoid coordination issues.

Various rescue teams across Europe are ready to help, but Moroccan authorities have not requested their assistance. The memory of the chaos that followed a smaller earthquake in 2004 may have influenced this decision. International teams overwhelmed the airport and damaged roads, hindering rescue efforts.

The destruction caused by the earthquake is vast, with homes reduced to dust and debris, leaving little hope for those trapped beneath. The U.N. estimates that 300,000 people have been affected by the quake, and most of the devastation occurred in Al Haouz province, where roads are impassable.

The heartbreaking scenes in Tafeghaghte and other affected areas have prompted an outpouring of support. Funds and aid are pouring in from various countries, including France, which has pledged emergency funds and help from NGOs.

The death toll from the earthquake stands at 2,681, with over 2,500 injured. While the Moroccan government has made efforts to bury the deceased, the recovery process remains challenging.

Morocco’s deadliest quake, a magnitude 5.8 temblor in 1960, prompted the country to revise construction rules. However, many buildings, particularly in rural areas, were not constructed to withstand such seismic activity.

As the people of Morocco begin the long and difficult road to recovery, the world watches, eager to lend support and aid where needed.

Reference