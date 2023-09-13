How Legislative Action Can Safeguard Student Housing at Cerritos College and 18 Nearby Campuses – Orange County Register

Cerritos College in Los Angeles County faced the possibility of canceling its plans to build affordable dorms for 396 students due to a lack of funding. Sierra College in Rocklin was also planning to abandon its construction of homes for 354 students. However, two bills are now being introduced in the Legislature to allow these projects to continue and reverse the June budget decision that impacted community colleges. Originally, these colleges were promised $1.1 billion in state funding to construct affordable student housing, but the funds were later withdrawn. As a result, the colleges were told to borrow the money through revenue bonds, with the state promising to cover the debt payments for 30 years. However, without a guarantee that the state would provide the annual funding to cover the debt payments, Cerritos and Sierra colleges would not have been able to proceed with their plans. These departures from the dorm program would have negatively affected efforts to house community college students in affordable housing, especially given the high rates of homelessness among this population. The two bills aim to allow community colleges to retain the funds they’ve already received and return them to the state by next summer. The bills propose that the state will find alternative funding before this deadline, ensuring that the community colleges do not have to bear the burden. College leaders, including Jose Fierro and Willy Duncan, have expressed their support for this change, stating that they would not have proceeded with their housing projects without it. It is expected that the bills will pass the Legislature, and Governor Gavin Newsom will sign them into law. The June budget decision came as a surprise to many, including Senator John Laird, who has been advocating for the state’s affordable student housing program since its inception. Laird worked with community college leaders, legislative leaders, and the Governor’s administration to find a solution to the issue. Not all affected campuses would have abandoned their housing projects, but for those that did, the change posed significant challenges. The colleges were concerned about the uncertainties surrounding the state’s annual debt payments and the potential impacts on their operating budgets. Without a guarantee of funding, the colleges would have had to cut programs and potentially increase rents. Financial firms may have viewed the colleges as risky investments, making it difficult for them to secure bonds to finance their projects. Additionally, most community colleges do not manage student housing, which means they do not have additional revenue streams to support their bonds. The bills introduced in the Legislature aim to address these concerns and ensure that community colleges can proceed with their housing projects without financial obstacles.

