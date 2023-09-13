Unlock the Secrets: Top Chefs Share the Ultimate Pizza Toppings for a Taste Sensation

<h1>Upgrade Your Pizza Toppings: Inspiring Ideas from Expert Chefs</h1>

<p>Americans have an undeniable love affair with pizza, and while classics like cheese and pepperoni will always hold a special place in our hearts (and stomachs), it’s time to get more adventurous with our toppings. We’ve reached out to top chefs for their favorite pizza topping combinations that will take your taste buds on a wild ride. Whether you’re hosting a pizza party or simply looking to spice up a regular weeknight dinner, these creative and mouthwatering options will not disappoint.</p>

<h2>Spicy Pork and Pickled Peppers</h2>

<p>Joseph Bliffen, chef de cuisine at Silver Apricot in New York City, recommends combining fatty, spicy pork (like pepperoni or sausage) with tangy pickled peppers. He personally loves Mama Lil’s pickled peppers from Portland, Oregon, which adds a spicy and slightly sweet kick to the pizza. Bliffen suggests that as long as the dough, sauce, and cheese are good, you can’t go wrong with any toppings of your choice. It’s your pizza, after all!</p>

<h2>Teriyaki Chicken with Wasabi Mayo</h2>

<p>Yuu Shimano, executive chef and owner of Restaurant Yuu in Brooklyn, grew up in Japan and loves the combination of teriyaki chicken with wasabi mayo on his pizza. The savory teriyaki sauce perfectly complements the spicy kick of wasabi mayo, while the chicken adds a satisfying texture to each bite. However, when in New York City, Shimano prefers to enjoy a classic plain pizza to truly savor the quality of the ingredients.</p>

<h2>Mushrooms and Truffles</h2>

<p>Mark Bolchoz, executive chef and culinary director of Italian Concepts at the Indigo Road Hospitality Group, suggests topping your pizza with seasonal mushrooms and truffles for a luxurious and earthy flavor. It’s important to consider the moisture content and cook time of the toppings to ensure a well-balanced and crispy pizza. Dan Kluger, a James Beard Award-winning chef, also loves adding mushrooms to his pizza and recommends combining them with fontina cheese and bacon for a perfectly cooked and flavorful result.</p>

<h2>Spicy Cured Meat with Honey</h2>

<p>Bolchoz is a fan of spicy cured meat from King Salumi in Asheville, North Carolina, topped with a drizzle of local honey. It’s crucial to pay attention to the fat content and cook time of the cured meats to avoid a greasy or oily pizza. Diana Manalang, chef and owner of Little Chef Little Café, endorses the meat and honey combination, especially the Hellboy slice from Paulie Gee’s in Greenpoint, which features pepperoni and hot honey for a spicy and sweet explosion of flavors.</p>

<h2>Seasonal Vegetables</h2>

<p>Mike Friedman, the chef behind DC restaurants The Red Hen and AP Pizza Shop, loves incorporating seasonal vegetables into his pizzas. From asparagus and ramps in spring to cherry tomatoes and zucchini in the summer, Friedman believes in using the pizza as a canvas to showcase the best of each season. Similarly, Ken Oringer, a James Beard Award-winning chef, emphasizes the importance of using high-quality parmigiano reggiano cheese to elevate the flavor of any pizza.</p>

<h2>Fennel Sausage</h2>

<p>Greg Baxtrom, the chef and owner behind Olmsted, 5 Acres, Petite Patate, and Patti Ann’s, loves the classic Chicago combination of fennel sausage with green and red peppers and red onion. Choosing the right thickness of the crust is crucial to hold the toppings without weighing down the pizza. Christina McKeough, executive chef at High Street, also recommends a crisp, thin-crust pizza with tender fennel sausage and dollops of stracciatella cheese for a simple yet satisfying flavor profile.</p>

<h2>A Mix of Local Alliums</h2>

<p>According to McKeough, a mix of local alliums (such as shallots, scallions, ramps, and cippolini onions) with creamy stracciatella cheese, chives, and lemon zest creates a refreshing and savory combination. The key is to consider what’s in season and how different ingredients complement each other in terms of flavor and texture. Don’t be afraid to get creative and try new combinations that speak to your cravings and culinary preferences.</p>

<h2>Caramelized Onions</h2>

<p>Micole Rondinone, a chef and digital culinary educator, suggests adding lightly caramelized onions to your pizza for a sweet and umami flavor. Pair them with a crunchy marinara sauce and creamy chevre cheese for a combination that adds both texture and pizzazz to your pizza. Play around with contrasting flavors and textures to create a memorable and satisfying dining experience at home.</p>

<h2>Smoked Salmon, Capers, and Pickled Onions</h2>

<p>Mohamed Wahiba, head chef at Nicoletta Italian Kitchen, believes that incorporating sweet and sour ingredients into your pizza toppings is key to building a high-quality pie. He recommends a combination of smoked salmon, capers, and pickled onions for a unique and flavorful experience. The creamy richness of the smoked salmon pairs perfectly with the tanginess of pickled onions and the brininess of capers. Experiment with different flavor profiles to find your own winning combination.</p>

<p>When it comes to pizza toppings, the possibilities are truly endless. Whether you stick with the classics or venture into uncharted territories, make sure to choose high-quality ingredients and consider the cook time and moisture content to achieve a perfectly balanced and delicious pizza. Get creative, have fun, and let your taste buds be the guide!</p>

