Kathy Griffin Condemns Celebrity Endorsement of Danny Masterson: An Eye-Opening Perspective

Kathy Griffin recently shared a deeply personal and haunting experience to shed light on the backlash that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher received for supporting Danny Masterson. Griffin took to TikTok to reveal that her own brother, Ken Griffin, was a pedophile. She expressed her frustration with people like Kutcher, Kunis, and Giovanni Ribisi, who defended Masterson because he was their friend. Griffin emphasized that this was her own brother involved in these horrific acts.

Last week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women. Following the news, it was reported that Kutcher and Kunis had written letters asking the judge for leniency in his sentencing. Their actions sparked widespread backlash, and their attempt to explain themselves in a video without offering a genuine apology only fueled public scorn.

Griffin shared her own story to explain why she agrees with the criticism Kutcher and Kunis are facing. She revealed that two of her brother’s girlfriends confessed to her that he had physically abused them. Ken, who worked as a building superintendent, had access to his victims due to his job. He managed an apartment building in Hollywood and had keys to all the units. Griffin disclosed that her brother allegedly molested a boy and a girl who lived in the building he managed. Despite reporting Ken’s assaults to the Los Angeles police twice, nothing was done. The police made it clear that they needed Ken or one of the victims to come forward personally.

Ken was eventually arrested for another crime, but Griffin’s decision to report her brother strained her relationship with her family. She faced shunning and was even told she was no longer a Griffin. Despite the rift, Griffin regrets that she couldn’t do more to bring her brother to justice, and she thinks about the victims every day. She believes that when you know someone is committing sexual assault, you should take action.

More than 50 people, including Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, William Baldwin, Giovanni Ribisi, and Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips Masterson, wrote letters in support of Masterson. If you need help or resources, organizations like RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center can provide assistance.

