Beat the Heat for Students: LA County’s Cool School Initiative

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday instructed its staff to collaborate with local school districts to secure state and federal grants for implementing cooling measures at campuses. This initiative aims to safeguard students from extreme heat.

“Because of their design, many schools are among the hottest locations in the county,” stated Supervisor Hilda Solis, who proposed the motion. “Playgrounds dominated by asphalt increase the risk of heat-related issues, and the absence of trees on many campuses limits cooling shade. It is evident that many schools need to rethink their layouts to address extreme heat.”

Supervisor Solis noted that school districts have access to various funding opportunities, including a recent state allocation of $73 million specifically for schools to replace asphalt surfaces with green spaces, trees, and vegetation.

The motion instructs the county departments to meet with interested school districts, providing them with information about potential funding sources for cooling projects and assisting them in the application and acquisition process.

Additionally, it calls for the development of a “toolkit” that outlines ways in which schools can create cooler environments for children.

“Given the increasing instances of extreme heat due to the climate crisis, we must take action to protect our children, teachers, and communities, especially those residing in heat-prone areas like the San Fernando Valley,” declared Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, a co-sponsor of the motion.