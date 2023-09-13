Beat the Heat for Students: LA County’s Cool School Initiative

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday instructed its staff to collaborate with local school districts to secure state and federal grants for implementing cooling measures at campuses. This initiative aims to safeguard students from extreme heat.

“Because of their design, many schools are among the hottest locations in the county,” stated Supervisor Hilda Solis, who proposed the motion. “Playgrounds dominated by asphalt increase the risk of heat-related issues, and the absence of trees on many campuses limits cooling shade. It is evident that many schools need to rethink their layouts to address extreme heat.”

Supervisor Solis noted that school districts have access to various funding opportunities, including a recent state allocation of $73 million specifically for schools to replace asphalt surfaces with green spaces, trees, and vegetation.

