United States Obliterates Remaining Declared Chemical Weapons

The U.S. has achieved a significant milestone in warfare history as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced the destruction of the last remaining chemical weapons stockpile in eastern Kentucky. The Defense Department confirmed that the final sarin nerve agent-filled M55 rocket was destroyed at the Blue Grass Army Depot. This accomplishment marks the end of a decadeslong campaign to eliminate over 30,000 tons of chemical weapons. McConnell stated that chemical weapons have caused immense human loss, and while their use remains a stain on history, the nation has successfully fulfilled its promise to rid the arsenal of this evil.

President Biden also praised this achievement, highlighting that it not only fulfills the long-standing commitment under the Chemical Weapons Convention but also represents the first time an international body has verified the complete destruction of a category of declared weapons of mass destruction. He expressed gratitude towards the thousands of Americans who dedicated their time and talents to this noble mission for over three decades. President Biden urged nations that have not signed the Chemical Weapons Convention to do so, in order to maximize the global ban on chemical weapons. He specifically called on Russia and Syria to return to compliance with the convention and acknowledge their undeclared programs, which have been used for atrocious acts.

The Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, commended the safe elimination of these obsolete weapons, emphasizing the Army’s pride in contributing to this demilitarization process. The destruction of these weapons is a significant accomplishment not only for Richmond, Kentucky and Pueblo, Colorado but also for arms control efforts worldwide.

The U.S. had a September 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, joined by 193 countries since 1997. The munitions destroyed in Kentucky represent the last of 51,000 M55 rockets filled with sarin, a deadly nerve agent. These rockets had been stored at the depot since the 1940s. By destroying these munitions, the U.S. asserts that these weapons are no longer acceptable on the battlefield and sends a message to non-compliant countries.

This announcement coincides with the Biden administration’s decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, a weapon banned by two-thirds of NATO countries due to the potential for civilian casualties. National security advisor Jake Sullivan assured that Ukraine has committed to using these munitions carefully.

The use of chemical weapons in warfare dates back to World War I, where they were responsible for an estimated 100,000 deaths. Despite being banned by the Geneva Convention, countries continued to stockpile these weapons until the treaty calling for their destruction. In 1986, Congress mandated the destruction of the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile, and the process began in 1990 on Johnston Atoll in the Pacific. The U.S. Army utilized six additional sites across the continental U.S. until 2012 to continue the destruction work.

In Colorado, workers at the Army Pueblo Chemical Depot started eliminating weapons in 2016 and recently completed the neutralization of approximately 2,600 tons of mustard blister agent. This cache comprised 8.5% of the country’s original stockpile. Concerns from civic leaders in Colorado and Kentucky have been alleviated with the destruction of these weapons.

The Kentucky site faced community opposition in the 1980s, leading to a battle over their disposal methods. Lawmakers and community members successfully deterred the initial incineration plan due to concerns about potential toxic pollution. Craig Williams, a leading figure in the community’s opposition, expressed relief that such dangerous weapons were no longer in close proximity to schools and populated areas.

The Kentucky storage facility held mustard agent, VX, and sarin nerve agents since the 1940s. The disposal plant was completed in 2015 and began destroying weapons in 2019 using a neutralization process to make them safe for disposal.

In Colorado, workers used meticulous and careful procedures to neutralize mustard agent, preventing the potential harm it could cause. The weapons were decontaminated and recycled as scrap metal. Problematic munitions were destroyed in a specialized chamber.

The destruction of these weapons at the Colorado and Kentucky sites represents the final closure of several sites across the U.S. where chemical weapons were stockpiled and eliminated. According to Kingston Reif, an assistant U.S. secretary of defense for threat reduction and arms control, this closing marks a significant chapter in military history, signaling progress in arms control efforts. The elimination of the U.S. stockpile sets an example for the three remaining countries that have not signed the Chemical Weapons Convention. Arms control advocates hope this accomplishment will inspire the elimination of other types of weapons and demonstrate the political will necessary to ban weapons of mass destruction.

