Apple Introduces Appointment-Based System for Purchasing Vision Pro VR Headset

Apple is set to introduce its Vision Pro virtual reality headsets in a gradual and exclusive manner, with customers being required to make in-person appointments at Apple retail stores. This strategy follows reports of significant production issues that will limit the availability of the headsets to fewer than 400,000 units next year. To showcase the technology, Apple plans to create dedicated sections within its 270 nationwide locations where interested buyers can sample the product. The initial launch is slated for major cities like New York and Los Angeles before expanding to other US markets. Customers based in the US can start placing orders for the Vision Pro headsets on Apple’s online store in early 2024. Later in the year, Apple will begin selling the headsets in Canada and the United Kingdom, followed by an expansion into Asian and European markets. The company’s engineers are working on adapting the device for individual markets, including France, Germany, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. Apple had to revise its sales projections for the Vision Pro due to production challenges, with its manufacturing partners struggling to cope with the complex design of the product. Luxshare, the Chinese manufacturer involved in producing the headsets, is expected to manufacture fewer than 400,000 units in 2024. Two other Chinese companies supplying components for the device were also instructed by Apple to prepare for lower production numbers. These setbacks have led to delays in the development of a more affordable version of the headset. Despite these challenges, Apple’s market capitalization recently exceeded $3 trillion, surpassing previous milestones. When released, the Vision Pro will directly compete with Meta’s lower-priced headsets. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who has heavily invested in the metaverse, derided Apple’s product, suggesting it is only suitable for solitary use.

Reference