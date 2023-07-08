Union Faces Trademark Infringement Lawsuit from Trader Joe’s

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s is considering legal action against its workers’ union, Trader Joe’s United, for trademark infringement. In a letter to the union’s president, Trader Joe’s argued that the merchandise being sold by the union, including T-shirts, mugs, and tote bags, is causing confusion among consumers and diluting the company’s brand. The company claims that the union’s items infringe on its trademarks, design, and overall product appearance. If the union doesn’t stop selling the merchandise, Trader Joe’s may seek monetary damages and an injunction. The union’s lawyers have accused the company of trying to bully and silence workers through legal threats. Trader Joe’s has yet to respond to these allegations. The union, whose online store is managed by Bright Blue Ink, a union print shop, uses proceeds from the sales of merchandise to support its organizing efforts. This legal dispute is part of a larger conflict between Trader Joe’s and Trader Joe’s United, in which four stores have unionized over the past year. The union has accused the company of violating labor laws, while Trader Joe’s denies these claims. The union also recently filed an unfair labor practice charge, and prosecutors at the National Labor Relations Board are pursuing a complaint against the company. Trader Joe’s is not the only employer to clash with its workers’ union over trademark infringement, as Medieval Times also faced a similar issue with its union.

