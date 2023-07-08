CNN’s List of the Top 20 German Delicacies

CNN – German cuisine is known for its rich, diverse, and hearty nature. It goes beyond the stereotypes of beer, sauerkraut, and sausage. It is a cuisine that values well-prepared meals as much as quick bites on the go. Germany is a country full of food markets, beer gardens, wine festivals, food museums, and high-end restaurants. So, if you’re feeling hungry, check out our list of 20 traditional German dishes that you must try when you visit.

One dish that stands out is Königsberger Klopse, named after the former capital of East Prussia. It consists of meatballs in a creamy white sauce with capers. The meatballs are made with minced veal, onion, eggs, anchovies, pepper, and spices, giving them a unique flavor. The sauce, with its capers and lemon juice, adds an elegant touch to this comforting dish. While the dish was renamed to kochklopse in the German Democratic Republic, you can still find Königsberger Klopse in most German restaurants, especially in Berlin and Brandenburg.

Another dish to try is Maultaschen, which are similar to ravioli but bigger. These palm-sized square pockets of dough are filled with a variety of savory or sweet fillings, from minced meat, bread crumbs, onions, and spinach. They can be simmered and served with broth, resulting in a tender and creamy treat. You can find Maultaschen all over Germany, but they are most common in the south. In fact, in 2009, the European Union recognized Maultaschen as a regional specialty, emphasizing their significance to the cultural heritage of Baden-Württemberg.

Labskaus may not be visually appealing, but it represents the seafaring traditions of northern Germany like no other dish. In the past, ship provisions consisted of preserved food, and labskaus was a delicious way of preparing them. It is made by mashing up salted beef, onions, potatoes, and pickled beetroot into a pink porridge-like consistency. It is traditionally served with pickled gherkins and rollmops. While it is now popular all over northern Germany, labskaus remains a favorite hangover cure among sailors.

Of course, no list of German dishes would be complete without sausages. Germany is known for its vast variety of cured, smoked, and other types of sausages. One street food favorite is bratwurst, which comes in over 40 different varieties. These fried sausages are served in a white bread roll with mustard, potato salad, or sauerkraut. Some popular types include Fränkische bratwurst from Fraconia, Nürnberger rostbratwurst, and Thüringer rostbratwurst from Thuringia. Currywurst is another iconic German sausage-based street food that originated in Berlin. It consists of boiled or fried sausages served with curry ketchup and is a beloved snack enjoyed all over Germany.

Döner kebab, introduced to Germany by Turkish immigrants, has also become a popular street food. Originally simple with meat, onions, and a bit of salad, it has now evolved to include abundant salad, vegetables, and a variety of sauces. Veal, chicken, lamb, and vegetarian options are widely available. Some may argue that schnitzel is Austrian, but it has become a staple of German cuisine. While the Austrian version is made with veal, the German version is made with pork or turkey. Schnitzel is often served with various sauces and fried potatoes or cold lager.

Spätzle, a type of pasta from Baden-Württemberg, is a simple yet delicious dish made with eggs, flour, salt, and fizzy water. It is traditionally served as a side to meat dishes or dropped into soups. Käsespätzle, a variant with added cheese, is extremely popular in southern Germany. It consists of hot spätzle and grated granular cheese layered alternately and decorated with fried onions. Rouladen, a dish made with bacon, onions, mustard, and pickles wrapped in sliced beef or veal, is a staple of family dinners and special occasions in western Germany and the Rhine region.

Sauerbraten, a pot roast dish, is considered one of Germany’s national dishes with regional variations. Traditionally prepared with horse meat, it is now made with beef or venison marinated in red wine vinegar, herbs, and spices. It is then served with a dark gravy made with beetroot sugar sauce and rye bread, alongside red cabbage, potato dumplings, or boiled potatoes. Lastly, Himmel und Erde, a dish popular in the Rhineland, Westphalia, and Lower Saxony, consists of black pudding, fried onions, mashed potatoes, and apple sauce.

These traditional German dishes showcase the country’s rich culinary heritage. From comforting meatballs and hearty dumplings to flavorful sausages and unique combinations, German cuisine is a delight for every food lover. So, the next time you visit Germany, don’t forget to try these mouthwatering dishes.

Reference