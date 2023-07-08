Governor Decides Not to Oppose Parole for Former Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten

In a significant development, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced on Friday that it will not contest a ruling by a state appellate court panel to grant parole to former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten. This decision clears the way for her release from prison.

At the age of 73, Van Houten has been serving a potential life prison sentence for her involvement in the vicious murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in their Los Feliz home back in August 1969.

Erin Mellon, the governor’s communications director, expressed disappointment with the Court of Appeal’s decision but stated that further appeals would be unlikely to succeed. Mellon noted that Governor Newsom had already reversed Van Houten’s parole grant three times since taking office and had defended these decisions in court.

The exact timeline for Van Houten’s release from the California Institution for Women in Corona remains uncertain at this point.

During the May ruling, the panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal emphasized Van Houten’s extraordinary rehabilitative efforts, remorse, and support from family and friends. The majority opinion concluded that her historical risk factors did not demonstrate current dangerousness and unsuitability for parole.

However, Presiding Justice Frances Rothschild dissented, arguing that Van Houten lacked insight into her past crimes and that this, coupled with the heinous nature of the offense, indicated potential danger.

In March 2022, Governor Newsom had previously denied parole for Van Houten, citing the extreme nature of her involvement in the Manson Family killings and the need for her to develop a better understanding of the factors that influenced her participation in those acts of violence.

It’s worth noting that this is the fifth time the state parole board recommended parole for Van Houten, with previous recommendations being rejected by governors, including Newsom.

Van Houten’s conviction stemmed from her role in the murders of grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary. She did not participate in the Manson family’s infamous killings the night before, which claimed the lives of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

In May 2020, Van Houten’s request for release on bail or recognizance due to the COVID-19 risk was denied.