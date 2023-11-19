Uncovering Monarch’s Role in the MonsterVerse: Legacy of Monsters Explained

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a bold move, as it centers the human characters in a TV series about the gargantuan monsters revealed to be living within the earth. The new Apple TV+ show consists of 10 episodes that follow the people present during the revelation. It covers the investigation of gargantuan monsters, Titans, from two different timelines.

The 2015 timeline follows a brother and sister pair, Cate and Kentaro, as they seek to uncover their late father’s ties to Monarch, the organization studying the Titans for over 50 years. Kentaro’s ex, May, and Lee Shaw, once a Monarch researcher, also become involved. The 1950s timeline explores Lee’s role as an intermediary between the U.S. Army and his scientist friends at Monarch.

Monarch expands on the MonsterVerse, a shared fictional universe at Warner Bros that features iconic monsters such as Godzilla and King Kong. It is a significant move shaping the franchise’s history, offering viewers a unique and vivid perspective on the human response to disaster and the aftermath of attacks by giant monsters. This ground-breaking TV series is set to take fans on an intriguing journey, exploring the emotional realities of witnessing colossal beings wreaking havoc on cities.

