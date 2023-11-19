The Most Important Final Regular-Season Games Ranked for Impact

Marvin Harrison Jr. was unstoppable as Ohio State steamrolled Minnesota on Saturday. The final week of the 2023 college football regular season is on the line, and there weren’t any big upsets in Week 12 as several ranked opponents scheduled lesser non-conference foes. However, the biggest games in Week 13 are looming and will have a major impact on the College Football Playoff race and conference title chases.

The No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan game needs no explanation. The winner heads to the Big Ten championship game. No. 11 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon is another big game, as is UTSA at No. 24 Tulane, which will determine who goes to the AAC championship.

In a Friday game, Texas Tech at No. 7 Texas will have big implications for the Big 12 title game, with a win likely clinching a spot for Texas. Also on Friday, No. 8 Alabama will face off against Auburn, where anything can happen in the Iron Bowl.

The game between No. 5 Washington and Washington State could be high-scoring. Also, Texas A&M at No. 15 LSU could have a big impact on the Heisman race as LSU’s Jayden Daniels continues to dominate.

The Mountain West also has an exceptionally fun title race entering the final week of the college football season. As for the Sun Belt Conference, the game between James Madison and Coastal Carolina is incredibly important as well.

Week 12’s winners included Georgia, Washington, and standout performances from Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr. This sets up an exciting culmination of the 2023 college football regular season.

Reference