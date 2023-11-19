Carowinds Camp Incident Leaves One Person with Life-Threatening Injuries: What Happened?

Carowinds in south Charlotte is the site of a recent incident that left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Initially reported as a shooting by MEDIC, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of Carowinds Boulevard. However, a spokesperson for Carowinds stated that CMPD found no evidence of a shooting, although MEDIC confirmed that one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement released by Carowinds, CMPD responded to an altercation at Carowinds Camp Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds around 4:15 AM. Following an investigation, law enforcement authorities determined that no shooting took place.

Channel 9 crime reporter Glenn Counts interviewed friends and experienced campers, Cal Austin and Colby Bryan, who have not stayed at Carowinds. They expressed surprise at the incident, as it was unlike anything they had seen before at the park. Bryan commented, “Usually you see more people getting along and making friends with one another. I’ve never seen anyone yell or scream or anything like that,” while Austin added, “I haven’t really; I can’t even imagine many things to be argued about.”

Although CMPD detectives have investigated the incident, the cause of the violence and whether an arrest has been made are still unknown.

