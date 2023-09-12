UK Considers Banning American ‘Bully’ Dog: Clash of Cultures Sparks Controversy

The Home Secretary of Britain announced on Monday that she is seeking urgent advice regarding the potential ban on American bully XL dogs. This decision comes after an 11-year-old girl was attacked over the weekend in the city of Birmingham. Suella Braverman has commissioned advice on outlawing these dogs and expressed her concerns on social media, stating that the American XL Bully poses a clear and lethal danger to communities, especially children. She emphasized the need for action, saying, “We can’t go on like this.” The police have seized the dog involved in the attack, and officials are currently considering what to do with the animal. This development follows ongoing calls from campaigners to ban the XL Bully, a breed derived from the American pitbull terrier.

Emma Whitfield, whose 10-year-old son was tragically killed by an American XL Bully in Wales in 2021, expressed her frustration with the authorities for their lack of action. In a tweet, she questioned their absence during her time at Parliament advocating for change. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office acknowledged the seriousness of the issue but provided no further details on the proposed law change.

Currently, four breeds of dogs are banned in the UK, including the pitbull terrier, the Japanese tosa, the dogo Argentino, and the fila Brasileiro. The Dangerous Dogs Act also prohibits owners from allowing their dogs to be “dangerously out of control,” which can result in fines and prison sentences of up to 14 years for serious cases. Despite this, the XL bully is not officially recognized as a specific breed by the UK’s Kennel Club. The organization argues that no breed of dog is inherently dangerous and that breed-specific bans do not address the primary factors contributing to biting incidents, namely irresponsible dog owners who train their dogs to be aggressive. The bully breeds earned their name as they were originally used in blood sports like bull baiting. These dogs have a muscular build and a heavier bone structure compared to pit bulls.

