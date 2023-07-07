TV Camera Operator Injured by Ball Experiences Orbital Fracture







In a dramatic incident that unfolded during a game, a TV camera operator sustained an orbital fracture after getting hit by a wild throw. The incident occurred at Yankee Stadium when Gunnar Henderson, a rookie shortstop for the Orioles, attempted to throw the ball to first base. Unfortunately, the ball veered off course and struck Pete Stendel, the camera operator for YES Network. Stendel, who was positioned in a camera well next to the Yankees dugout, immediately collapsed to the ground, clutching his head, as reported by the New York Post. The game was paused for approximately 15 minutes while medical staff attended to Stendel before eventually stretcher-bounding him off the field. In a heartwarming gesture, as he was being driven away, Stendel raised his hand in a peace sign towards the crowd, prompting chants of “MVP!”



Stendel was taken to a hospital where he underwent tests. Fortunately, he was conscious and was subsequently released to recover at home. Orbital fractures typically involve bones surrounding the eye. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his concern, stating, “I saw it right away and it was very scary,” according to NorthJersey.com. Stendel is a familiar face among New York fans, often seen trotting behind Edwin Diaz with his camera during Mets games as the team’s closer enters the mound. Mets reporter Steve Gelbs took to Twitter, saying, “Only Pete Stendel would throw up the ‘hang loose’ sign while being carted off the field.” Gunnar Henderson, the rookie shortstop involved in the incident, expressed his gratitude towards those who rushed to Stendel’s aid. Despite the unfortunate incident, Henderson was charged with an error for the play. (Read more Yankee Stadium stories.)





Reference