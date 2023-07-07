Padlocks, An Unusual Letter, and a Lack of Canines

Private investigators who were involved in the Rudy Farias “missing” case made multiple visits to his home in Houston. During their visits, they discovered padlocked hallway doors and a suspicious letter in Rudy’s bedroom, according to information shared with Insider. However, despite searching the premises, they never saw the two dogs that were a significant part of the initial disappearance story. The investigators are now questioning the validity of the information provided by Rudy’s mother, Janie Santana.

The curious case of Rudolph “Rudy” Farias involved the teenager leaving his home in northeast Houston in March 2015 to walk his dogs. While the dogs eventually returned home, Rudy remained missing for eight years before reappearing just last week. As the details of the case continue to unravel, the volunteer private investigators who devoted the first two years to the investigation are now questioning the credibility of information provided by Rudy’s mother, including the existence of the dogs.

Houston police confirmed on Thursday that Rudy had actually returned home the day after his mother reported him missing and had been there all along. Licensed Texas investigator Martin Renteria, who worked on the Farias case with his wife Barbara Renteria, expressed skepticism about the dogs, asking why they were never seen. Janie claimed she didn’t know where the dogs were, and there was no evidence to prove their existence.

The Renterias, who operate the Checkmate Investigative Field Services Agency, described the Farias case as the most unusual one they had ever encountered. They began to suspect that all the leads provided by Janie were false since they all originated from her. The condition of Rudy’s home also raised suspicions, as there were padlocks on hallway doors, and Janie would not allow them to speak to her mother, Rosa Sosa Rodriguez, who was living there at the time.

While searching Rudy’s bedroom for clues, the investigators discovered a letter from Rudy to his mother, written in cursive. To their surprise, the handwriting in the letter matched Janie’s. The letter explained that Rudy had run away intentionally, a scenario that Janie chose not to disclose to the authorities. Instead, she presented a sympathetic story about Rudy disappearing into thin air, potentially at the hands of Mexican traffickers.

The investigators had requested permission from Janie to search the house, including Rudy’s room. Initially, she granted them access in the early weeks of the case. Janie claimed to have found Rudy’s crushed cell phone, supposedly after witnessing a struggle between Rudy and a group of kids. She even organized a fundraiser based on this abduction scenario, where a teenage girl who was forced into speaking at the event failed to maintain a consistent story, leading to doubts regarding its validity.

According to allegations made during a 2020 probate court battle, the condition of the little beige ranch, where Rudy allegedly remained hidden in plain sight, had deteriorated significantly. Janie’s half-sister, Sylvia Sanchez-Lopez, opposed Janie’s petition to become the guardian of their grandmother, who was living with Sylvia at the time. The court documents described animal urine and feces throughout the house, as well as alleged bedsores on the grandmother, who slept on the couch.

As of Thursday, Janie had been questioned by Houston Police but not charged in relation to Rudy’s disappearance. The current whereabouts of Rudy and whether he and his mother are together remain unknown. Community activist Quanell X, who has been involved in the case, is also unsure of Rudy’s location.

The private investigators, at one point, even considered the possibility of Janie killing Rudy and burying him somewhere. They found the whole situation highly suspicious, especially since all leads originated from Janie herself, which is uncommon in their line of work. Houston Police also found the case unusual, according to the Renterias, but they did not respond to requests for comment.

Ultimately, there was no conclusive evidence of foul play, and it was discovered that Rudy was actually 18 at the time of his disappearance, not 17 as originally claimed by Janie. Given the lack of progress and numerous false leads, the Renterias ultimately decided to move on after devoting two years to the case since they were working pro-bono.

Reference