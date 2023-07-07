Insightful Details: Taylor Swift’s Remarkable Re-Release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Friday on the internet is going to be a tough day for anyone who is not familiar with Taylor Swift’s works. Swift dropped her highly anticipated album, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” at midnight. This album is the third of six that she is re-recording after a dispute with her former record label. These re-releases have gained legendary status among Swift’s fiercely loyal fans and dominate social media, especially because they include previously unreleased songs and lyrics.

“Speak Now,” originally released in 2010, is a special album in Swift’s career because she is the sole writer of every song. In a heartfelt letter accompanying the physical copies of the re-release, Swift shares her struggle with doubt and the criticism she faced regarding her singing voice and songwriting abilities when she first started her career in Nashville. She emphasized her desire to earn respect and acceptance in her field, leading her to undergo vocal training and write the entire album on her own.

Written between the ages of 18 and 20, this album went on to sell over 6 million copies and received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. Swift also won the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance awards for “Mean,” a song that was a response to a critic who had slammed her voice. As the internet buzzes with talk of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” or SNTV as fans call it, here are some answers to questions you may have about the album.

Why are there so many headlines about John Mayer?

One of the tracks on the album, “Dear John,” is a nearly seven-minute scathing indictment of an ex-boyfriend. Swift sings about a person who burned out all the girls they’ve been with, but she took their matches before they could catch her. While many details in the lyrics point to singer-songwriter John Mayer, Swift has never confirmed the subject of the song. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this release to hear Swift’s perspective on their past relationship.

What’s all the chatter about a lyric change?

One question that fans had was whether Swift would change a controversial lyric from the original version of the song “Better Than Revenge.” The original lyrics raised eyebrows, especially given Swift’s focus on feminism and female empowerment. Recognizing the criticism, Swift swapped out the infamous lyric and replaced it with a different line. While this change prompted jokes and discussions among fans, it also sparked debates over whether Swift caved to public pressure and the true purpose of the re-releases.

Why is Taylor Lautner involved in this?

Swift briefly dated the “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner in 2009. The song “Back to December” on the album is believed to be an apology to Lautner, expressing regret over ending their relationship. Unlike some of Swift’s other exes, Lautner seems to embrace the renewed attention. He has spoken about Swift in interviews and even joined in the humor surrounding Mayer by creating a TikTok video with the hashtag #prayforjohn.

Is there any mention of Kanye West or the VMAs?

The infamous incident at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where Kanye West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech, became a cultural moment. Fans eagerly anticipated how Swift would address this controversy on her album. The song “Innocent” gently chides the incident with the lyrics, “It’s okay, life is a tough crowd, 32 and still growing up now.” In her letter for SNTV, Swift briefly references the incident and notes that the unexpected tone of the song surprised listeners.

Did Swift write every song on the re-release?

Swift retained the sole writing credit for all the songs on “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” including the six extra tracks from the vault. Similar to her previous re-releases, she included special guests on these vault songs. Fall Out Boy is featured on “Electric Touch,” and Hayley Williams of Paramore is featured on “Castles Crumbling.” These collaborations highlight Swift’s influences and close friendships within the music industry.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s re-release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is generating significant buzz and excitement among fans. The album offers a deeper look into Swift’s songwriting prowess and personal experiences, providing a fresh perspective on her past work.

