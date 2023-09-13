Tragic Fatality: Texan Man’s Demise Connected to Harmful Bacteria from Raw Oyster Meal

A man tragically passed away a few days after consuming raw oysters at a Texas restaurant, leading health officials to suspect a bacterial infection as the cause.

Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County Local Health Authority, revealed that the man in his 30s, who had underlying health issues, including liver problems and a suppressed immune system due to medication, was especially vulnerable to the severe infection caused by Vibrio vulnificus.

The authorities stated that the man consumed multiple raw oysters from a restaurant on August 29 and was subsequently admitted to the hospital on August 31. Tragically, he passed away over the Labor Day weekend.

Although the man’s identity and the restaurant’s name are being withheld, investigators are actively working to identify the source of the bacteria.

“We have visited the restaurant where the victim dined and retrieved the oysters from their inventory. Each batch of oysters has specific tags, which can help us trace and analyze them to identify the presence of the bacteria,” explained Dr. Keiser.