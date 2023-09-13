Controversial Polish Star Draws Criticism for Blackface Appearance in Kendrick Lamar TV Performance, fueling National Outrage

Polish singer Kuba Szmajkowski caused controversy when he won an episode of the reality TV competition show Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo (Your Face Sounds Familiar) by donning blackface and faux cornrows and using the N-word in a performance imitating rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Szmajkowski appeared on the show to perform a rendition of Lamar’s hit song Humble. This karaoke-style reality show is part of an international franchise where celebrities impersonate randomly assigned musical icons.

Szmajkowski, a white singer, took the stage in dark makeup, fake cornrows, and a beard resembling Lamar’s look in the Humble music video. During the performance, he rapped lyrics that included the uncensored N-word.

Szmajkowski won the episode and received a cash prize of 10,000 PLN (C$3,122). He will continue competing for a chance to win the grand prize of 100,000 PLN (C$31,220) to be donated to a charity of his choice.

His performance sparked outrage in Poland and beyond. Many social media users called out his racist act and demanded an apology and the removal of his posts.

The use of blackface is not limited to Szmajkowski. In the same episode, actor Pola Gonciarz darkened her skin to perform a cover of Beyoncé’s If I Were a Boy.

The Polish version of Your Face Sounds Familiar is produced by Endemol Shine, owned by the French parent company Banijay. Banijay condemned the show’s execution in Poland, stating that it contradicts their global values. They also mentioned that an internal investigation is underway and appropriate measures will be taken.

Prior to Szmajkowski’s controversial performance, previous white contestants on Your Face Sounds Familiar in Poland have also used blackface to imitate artists like Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and Drake.

In 2021, after actor Tomasz Ciachorowski performed Kanye West’s Stronger in blackface, the TV production expressed surprise at the negative feedback. They stated that the intention of each star and the production team is to recreate the original performance accurately while honoring the original artist.

Your Face Sounds Familiar originated in Spain in 2011. The Czech version of the show has implemented a ban on the use of blackface.