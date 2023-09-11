Top Trending Shows on Netflix Besides ‘Virgin River’

“Virgin River” tops the charts as the most popular show on Netflix, based on the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The romantic drama series, “Virgin River,” now in its fifth season, premiered on September 7. The storyline follows Mel Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner, as she relocates from Los Angeles to a small town in Northern California. While the first 10 episodes of Season 5 are currently available for streaming, the final two episodes will be released on November 30.

Following closely in the ranking is the German thriller series, “Dear Child,” which revolves around a kidnapping. This six-part show is an adaptation of Romy Hausmann’s bestselling novel, “Liebes Kind.” Interestingly, writers and actors in the TV and film industry, including those involved in the production of many popular shows on the list, are currently on strike due to issues related to pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Adding to the trend is the real estate-based reality show titled “Selling the OC.” This show focuses on the dynamic world of real estate in Orange County. Additionally, a new docuseries called “Spy Ops” explores espionage operations carried out by agencies such as the CIA, MI6, and Mossad.

Another captivating docuseries on the list is “Predators.” Narrated by Tom Hardy, this five-part nature series offers an in-depth look into the lives of cheetahs, polar bears, pumas, lions, and hyenas, showcasing how these predators survive in the wild.

For the complete top-10 list, continue reading.

