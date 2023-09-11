Insightful Analysis: ‘It’s Showtime’ Suspension Aims to Safeguard Children from Obscenity, Explains Rep. Abante

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has suspended the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” for 12 airing days in order to protect children from indecency, according to Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante.

In a statement, Abante justified MTRCB’s decision by stating that the board has a responsibility to shield Filipino children from programs that display obscenity or inappropriate content.

“The suspension of ‘It’s Showtime’ sends a clear and loud message to television show producers and artists who often forget that their content is unsuitable for young viewers,” said Abante, who chairs the House committee on human rights.

He added, “The MTRCB has the mandate to protect Filipino audiences from indecency in our airwaves and to safeguard our children from obscenity. They made the right move.”

Abante also noted that Filipino audiences may have become desensitized to such content due to the frequent exposure to lewd material on television and social media.

“It has become so common that we have become accustomed to double entendre and veiled indecency meant to catch the attention of Filipino audiences. I believe it’s excessive and it’s time for the government to intervene and promote positive values to protect our families,” he said.

“It’s Showtime” was suspended by the MTRCB on September 4 for 12 airing days due to multiple complaints about the alleged “indecent acts” of hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez, as well as warnings about “inappropriate language” in previous episodes.

The case was referred to the MTRCB’s Hearing and Adjudication Committee, which heard the case and required the respondents to submit their position papers.

ABS-CBN, the producer of Showtime, has announced that they will file a motion for reconsideration regarding the suspension.

However, Abante believes that the MTRCB’s efforts should be intensified, suggesting that the government’s “Bagong Pilipinas” rally call should incorporate initiatives to promote traditional Filipino family values.

“Faith and family values are the foundations of a great nation. We should vigilantly guard against the erosion of these values because if we teach our people to accept even small doses of immorality, they will eventually develop a tolerance for immorality on a larger scale,” Abante concluded.

je