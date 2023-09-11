Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show Set to Make a Comeback During the Mid-Writers Strike: Get Ready for an Exciting Return!

Actor Drew Barrymore is preparing to resume filming her talk show, despite the ongoing strikes by Hollywood writers. In a statement on Instagram, Barrymore explained that she is continuing the show in compliance with the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which prohibits actors from promoting their upcoming projects. However, the writers on Barrymore’s show, who are members of the Writers Guild of America East and West, are also on strike. Writing any content for the show would violate the strike rules set by the union.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is considered a struck show by the WGA and the union has stated that they will picket any struck shows that continue production during the strike. When questioned about who is writing for the show now, a spokesperson for CBS, which distributes the show, clarified that they will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike.

WGA members picketed in front of the show’s taping on Monday and two audience members were kicked out for wearing WGA pins. Many WGA members expressed disappointment in Barrymore’s decision and called on her to reconsider. They pointed out that she could afford to pay her staff during the strike instead of putting them in the position of crossing the picket line.

Despite the criticism, Barrymore defended her choice, stating that her show is compliant with not discussing or promoting any struck films or television shows. She acknowledged the challenging times faced by the industry and expressed her desire to bring people together through her show.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is not the only show dealing with backlash for continuing during the strikes. “The View” and “Jeopardy!” are also facing criticisms for returning without their respective union writers. Some shows, like “General Hospital,” have resorted to hiring non-union, or “scab,” writers.

It remains to be seen how these strikes will affect the industry and if more shows will be impacted in the coming weeks.

