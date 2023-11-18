Top 50 Black Friday Walmart Deals: Shark, Sony, Samsung and More!

Black Friday Sales on Now: The Exclusive Walmart Deals to Jump on Before Black Friday Even Arrives!

The Black Friday buzz is building, and while the big day is around the corner, you can get a jump on your holiday shopping right now. Walmart has launched some amazing Black Friday sales early, giving you the perfect opportunity to find something for everyone on your list at budget-friendly prices. We have scoured Walmart’s website for the best deals and pulled together our top selections – so you can save big while checking off your gift list.

Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten, shared that Walmart’s most exceptional discounts can be found in tech and home goods. From home electronics to kitchenware and cozy comfort items, we’ve compiled the best of Walmart’s early Black Friday deals to help you start your holiday shopping in style.

Vacuum Sales: Get Your Spring Cleaning Done Early this Year

No one likes lugging around a heavy vacuum or dealing with dust bunnies piling up. Walmart has an amazing deal on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, at over $100 off its regular price. This versatile vacuum is lightweight and perfect for reaching those hard-to-clean spaces. With a five-star review from a pet owner, it’s a smart choice for keeping your home fresh and clean at a bargain.

TV and Home Entertainment: Bring the Movie Theater Experience Home

Get ready to hunker down and enjoy a movie night with the Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV on sale at a fantastic price. With a vibrant 4K picture, Dolby Vision HDR, and SmartCast streaming, it’s the perfect upgrade for your viewing experience. And this sale price is hard to believe.

Tech Sales: Upgrade Your Gadgets for Less

Treat yourself to some new gadgets with the noise-cancelling Logitech H390 Headphones, on sale for over 70% off. Reviewers love their comfort and sound quality, making them a must-have item for gaming, audiobooks, or simply relaxing. For even more tech deals, check out the Roku Premiere, PS5 gaming console bundles, and Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches at steep discounts.

Home Sales: Cozy Up and Stay Warm All Winter Long

As the weather gets colder, warm up with the MaxKare Electric Heated Blanket. This toasty blanket offers multiple temperature settings and is currently almost $30 off its original price. One Walmart shopper raves about its softness and ability to keep them warm for hours. Plus, with its reversible design, it’s a hit with pets too.

Don’t Miss Out on These Early Black Friday Sales!

It’s time to get a head start on your Black Friday shopping with these incredible deals at Walmart. Whether you’re looking for home essentials, tech upgrades, or great gifts, Walmart has you covered at unbeatable prices. Don’t wait until Black Friday to start shopping – grab these deals now and get a head start on your holiday wish list!

