Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal Reaches New Low with Coaches and Boosters Connected: Mandel

Michigan’s administration and attorneys were proven right when they accused the Big Ten of rushing to suspend Jim Harbaugh. The Big Ten should have waited a week for the next shoe to drop in the Wolverines’ in-person scouting scandal.

Michigan abruptly withdrew its filing for a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti on Thursday, deciding Harbaugh’s suspension no longer qualified as “irreparable harm.” The firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge the following day shed more light on the situation, and Michigan sources believe Partridge may have interfered with the NCAA’s investigation into the alleged in-person scouting scheme.

According to Yahoo, the NCAA provided new evidence alleging that a booster named “Uncle T” helped fund a staffer’s scheme of buying tickets to opponents’ games and filming the opposing sideline. Partridge is alleged to have covered up computer evidence after the fact, according to Yahoo. The booster, Tim Smith, has denied wrongdoing.

This was never about sign-stealing, a common practice in college football. It was the brazenness and defiance of NCAA rules that was infuriating. Now, new emerging details take this scandal to another level.

Standard sign-stealing is like going 70 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, but doing it through illicit in-person scouting is more like driving 90. Michigan’s response to Harbaugh’s suspension was bewilderingly aloof.

Michigan took the Big Ten to court, accusing them of breaching “fundamental fairness” and engaged in self-victimization. Athletic director Warde Manuel criticized the conference and other coaches, but the situation has taken a turn with new evidence emerging.

The NCAA may have enough evidence to impose harsher punishments. Harbaugh may not have known about the actions, but his recent pledge to uphold rules compliance now seems laughable. Michigan has faced multiple scandals recently, raising questions about the program’s integrity.

With an ongoing mantra of “Michigan vs. the World,” the Wolverines are dealing with the fallout from their misdeeds.

(Top photo of Jim Harbaugh: Robert Goddin / USA Today)