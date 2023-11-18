SpaceX Successfully Deploys 23 Starlink Satellites in First of Two Weekend Missions

SpaceX successfully launched 23 Starlink internet satellites from Florida on Saturday, initiating the first of two planned missions in the same weekend. The launch took place at 12:05 a.m. EST (0500 GMT) from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, piloted by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage touches down on the droneship Just Read The Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.  (Image credit: SpaceX (via X))

The Falcon 9’s first stage returned and landed vertically on the drone ship “Just Read The Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff.

