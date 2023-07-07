Throwing Stars No Longer Banned in Indiana, Except in Schools

Indiana has recently legalized throwing stars, overturning a previous ban.

State Senator Linda Rogers, who authored the bill, argues that throwing stars should be treated like any other knife.

The ban on throwing stars was originally motivated by fears stemming from their popularity in the 1980s.

Throwing stars, the iconic star-shaped knives popularized in ninja movies of the 70s and 80s, are now legal in Indiana thanks to a recent bill. State Senator Linda Rogers, the bill’s author, was inspired to push for this change after hearing from the owners of Ninja Golf, a local mini-golf business, who wanted to add a throwing star range to their offerings. Rogers compared the growing popularity of axe-throwing ranges to the idea of using throwing stars. She believes that there is no valid reason for these weapons to be illegal.

Ninja Golf is an establishment that features a “Japanese garden-style” miniature golf course, a nature walking path, a kabuki theater, and a karaoke lounge. In order to operate a throwing star range, businesses must meet certain qualifications, including obtaining liability insurance and having experts in throwing stars available on-site.

The previous ban on throwing stars in Indiana resulted from fears and panic surrounding their use in the 1980s. However, Rogers argues that throwing stars should be treated no differently from any other knife, as they are not inherently more dangerous. She believes that society has moved past the misguided concerns of the past.

The bill amending Indiana’s codes was passed almost unanimously in the state House and Senate, and it was signed into law by the governor on April 20. The new law went into effect on July 1, allowing individuals and businesses to legally possess and use throwing stars within certain limitations, such as prohibiting them on school campuses.

